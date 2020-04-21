The campaign to raise $1.5 million to help the Attleboro area through the coronavirus pandemic is underway.
The collaborative effort of community leaders to ensure local nonprofits can provide emergency assistance to families and individuals who have been financially impacted by the health crisis officially began Monday and wraps up next Monday.
Money raised is being funneled into what is being called the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund to help nonprofit organizations from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, and Dighton.
Donate and find more information at strongertogetherattleboro.org/donate.
Checks can be sent to Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund, C/O Attleboro YMCA, 63 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
"The Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund is reaching out to community members to support efforts to care for our community’s most vulnerable through the COVID-19 crisis," Meghan Hamilton of the Attleboro YMCA said.
The fund "aims to raise and quickly deploy funds to support those in our community who have lost income due to job loss or reduced work and are now facing food insecurity and potential homelessness," Hamilton said.
Throughout the area, nonprofit organizations have gone above and beyond their typical missions.
"As the world has closed down around us, local nonprofits have sprung into action," Hamilton said. "While some have responded to our community’s needs by providing meals and food supplies, others have provided emergency cash relief, childcare for essential workers, counseling services for the isolated, unemployment assistance to those who have lost their jobs, and much more."
Nonprofits are also providing housing assistance, mental health support, and more critical services through this crisis.
Among the groups the fund will help are the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative that runs the Food n’ Friends meals program, The Arc of Bristol County based in Attleboro, the Attleboro Literacy Center, Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro, West Side Benevolent Circle in Mansfield, Lenore’s Food Pantry in North Attleboro, three chapters of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Attleboro and Hockomock YMCAs, Triboro Youth Theatre in Attleboro, Cupboard of Kindness in Norton, and New Hope based in Attleboro.
"We now have 26 nonprofits collaborating in this initiative to support the community through this crisis," Hamilton said.
A full list of the fund’s nonprofit partners can be found at strongertogetherattleboro.org/non-profits-supported.
Another purpose of the fund is to make sure the nonprofits are able to continue their missions after the crisis has subsided, organizers add.
As of Wednesday morning, $238,872 or 16 percent of the goal had been raised.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has committed to support the fund as a lead sponsor, donating more than $100,000. Bristol County Savings Bank is also a sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.