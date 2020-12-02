PLAINVILLE -- Gambling regulators are scheduled to review the quarterly report of the state's only slot parlor at a virtual public hearing on Thursday.
Officials from Plainridge Park Casino will take part in the review of its quarterly report by members of the state Gaming Commission in a meeting that is scheduled to get underway via conference call.
North Grounsell, Plainridge general manager; MicheleCollins, vice president marketing; Dana Fortney, vice president finance; Mike Mueller, vice president of operations; Kathy Lucas, vice president of human resources are slated to participate.
Grounsell, formerly assistant GM at Ameristar Black Hawk casino in Colorado, also operated by Penn National Gaming, the company that runs Plainridge, was named earlier this year to run the racino on Route 1.
Penn National confirmed in October that Lance George, general manager of Plainridge since before its opening in 2015, would be taking over over as head of Penn’s Argosy Casino Riverside in Kansas City.
Representatives from MGM Springfield, one of the states two so-called category-1 casinos, will also present their quarterly report.
Plainridge was the only one of the state’s three gambling venues to see an uptick in revenue last month, but that performance could be difficult to keep up with new limits on the slot parlor’s hours.
Plainridge, according to figures released in mid-November by the state Gaming Commission, had revenues of just over $10 million for the month of October. That’s a slight improvement over September’s figure of $9.9 million as the state’s gaming industry tries to claw its way back from coronavirus imposed restrictions.
