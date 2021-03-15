PLAINVILLE — Gambling revenues at Planridge Park Casino seem to have stalled after showing improvement in previous months after the pandemic shutdown and various limits on capacity and hours.
According to figures released Monday by the state’s Gaming Commission, Planridge took in just under $9.6 million for the month of February, down from nearly $9.8 for January.
So-called gross gaming revenue in February of last year — before coronavirus restrictions took hold — was $11 million.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what players bet and what they win, the equivalent to sales revenue in other businesses.
Plainridge, like most “nonessential businesses” closed down completely from April to June and then faced cuts in the number of gamblers allowed on the floor and the hours it could remain open.
After seeing its worst monthly revenue numbers, $7.6 million in November, the casino’s numbers had been gradually climbing back toward pre-pandemic levels as capacity limits were eased and the casino returned to 24-hour operation in January.
The state’s two other gaming establishments had better numbers last month. Encore Boston Harbor reported gross gambling revenue of $40.9 million in February, up from $33.3 million in January. Gross gambling revenues at MGM Springfield rose in February to $16.89 million, up from $14.5 million in January.
Encore and MGM offer table games as well as slots while Plainridge offers only slots.
Overall, gross gaming revenue from all sources was $67 million for all three of the state’s gaming venues in February. That’s up from $58 million in January, but well below the $86 million collected in February of last year.
Plainridge’s owner, Penn National Gaming, does not comment on monthly revenue reports.
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
Of the three casinos, Plainridge is the only one to offer live harness racing in season.
