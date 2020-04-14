Gasoline prices in Massachusetts continue their free fall, dropping another 5 cents from last week to levels not seen in over four years.
AAA Northeast's weekly survey, released Monday, found a gallon of regular self-serve averaging $1.94, 8 cents above the national average of $1.86. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 67 cents higher at $2.61 per gallon.
Prices last week dipped below the $2 a gallon mark in Massachusetts for the first time since April 2016. Gas prices two weeks ago plummeted 11 cents, and 13 cents the week before -- the biggest decrease in about a decade. Costs have sank by 49 cents the past six weeks.
“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968," Mary Maguire of AAA said. "Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, on Sunday announced historic global crude productions cuts -- nearly 10 million barrels per day in May and June.
“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Maguire said.
In fact, the U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year. This caused the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said they would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.
“The EPA’s extension of the winter-blend gasoline waiver will contribute to sustained lower prices, especially as U.S. gasoline demand readings look more like winter-driving season than spring,” Maguire said.
AAA forecasts that until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are here for the foreseeable future.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is $1.15, from $1.44 to $2.59. Midgrade is averaging $2.34, from $1.89 to $2.82. Premium is averaging $2.55, from $2.09 to $2.99. Diesel is averaging $2.69, from $2.43 to $3.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.