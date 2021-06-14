FOXBORO — Gillette Stadium, where many area residents received their COVID-19 shots, can go back to hosting sporting and entertainment events.
The state mass vaccination site gave its last vaccines Monday, shutting its doors at 6 p.m.
Officials announced last month the state would be closing mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts over the next several weeks, with Gillette being the first.
The Route 1 site gave out about 610,000 shots over five months.
It opened in January by administering shots to first responders and health care workers, then opened to the general public.
“We knew that just like there was a ramp-up period in vaccinating all the people, eventually we would ramp down,” Rodrigo Martinez of CIC Health, which runs the site, told WBZ-TV. “That was the goal. The mission was to be able to vaccinate as many people as possible, as safely, efficiently, and also have them have a great experience at the stadium as they come through and I think we’ve done that.”
In shutting down its mass vaccination sites, the state is focusing on increasing community-based vaccine efforts to reach unvaccinated people.
The mass sites at the Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center in Boston as well as ones in Natick and Danvers are all set to close by the end of June. Springfield and Dartmouth sites are scheduled to close by mid-July.
The mass vaccination sites have administered over 1.7 million doses.
CIC Health, which operates all the sites, will continue to support community mobile sites, including on-site employer and school clinics.
