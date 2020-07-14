FOXBORO -- It may be a while before there's a kickoff allowed at Gillette Stadium, but the New England Patriots are letting fans know game days will look different when they are.
The Route 1 stadium would be kept to 20 percent of its 66,000-seat capacity should home games be played there this season. That would mean just over 13,000 fans in the stands per game, although it's still unclear if those could take place this year at all.
However, if they are, parking for 2020 home games will be free in all Gillette Stadium parking lots.
Under the preliminary protocols the Patriots organization announced Tuesday, ticketed parties will be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other groups, tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, and the first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used.
Also, face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium, the team said, noting state and local approvals would be needed before any fans are allowed in the building.
Walk-up sales at the Patriots ticket office will be suspended, and all tickets will be mobile.
The state has not said when large arenas and stadiums will be allowed to welcome fans again under its phased reopening plan, and the National Football League has not said when it might resume play, although the Patriots are set to open training camp July 28.
All sports venues were closed in March under Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency shutdown plan in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Professional sports were allowed to resume play early this month under Phase 3 of the state reopening plan, and the Boston Red Sox returned to Fenway to start training for a shortened season.
But stadium reopenings are supposed to be part of an as yet unscheduled Phase 4 of the plan -- "the new normal" -- after there's a coronavirus treatment or vaccine.
The Patriots organization said is committed to delivering a positive experience for all who attend.
Putnam Club members and season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets if fans are allowed, and any remaining ticket inventory will go on sale to the general public once the member process is complete, the team said.
Gillette has already seen numerous summer events -- including concerts by Taylor Swift, Justin Beiber and Kenny Chesney -- postponed due to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.