PLAINVILLE — A local call firefighter whose dream is to join the department full time is battling a serious case of COVID-19 at a Boston hospital, fire officials and his family said Thursday.
Brett Bertram, 23, of North Attleboro, is in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with medical expenses.
Bertram became of call firefighter in March 2020 and last worked in August when the coronavirus pandemic curtailed training for volunteers, Deputy Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
Bertram, who is from a family of nurses, joined the call department because of his wish to help people, Ball said.
In addition to being a call firefighter, he is an emergency medical technician for a private ambulance company.
“He’s a good kid. He joined us to pursue his dream of being a firefighter,” Ball said.
The fire official said other organizations and businesses in town have asked how they can help since word spread about his medical battle.
“We’re getting a good outpouring from the community. The community is behind him,” Ball said.
His mother, Stacy Bertram, thanked the community for their outpouring of support.
She said her son and his girlfriend were diagnosed last Tuesday and that she took him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital last Saturday when his condition worsened.
He was flown by medical helicopter from Sturdy to Brigham & Women’s on Tuesday. His mother said his condition has shown signs of improvement from when he was admitted.
“He’s a trooper,” she said.
Her son graduated in 2016 from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin and went into the heating and air condition business.
However, he then went to school to become a paramedic and wants to become a firefighter, like several of his friends.
“He’s a big guy with a big heart. He has a heart of gold and would help anyone,” his mother said.
She said he recently helped his younger brother with driving lessons to get his license.
The GoFundMe page has been shared on the fire department’s Facebook page and by other local Facebook pages, including Plainville Athletic League Alumni and the Plainville MA Community Resources.
Since it was established Wednesday, over 130 people have donated more than $8,000.
The link to donate is gofundme.com/f/brett-bertram-covid19-expenses.
