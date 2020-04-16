BOSTON -- You’d think that reporting on the impact of the coronavirus, tracking its scale and covering what our legislators are working on would be enough to mentally prepare you for its reverberations in your life.
But nothing feels like the finality of a canceled flight back home and the possibility of summer in the United States without a steady income.
I was calculating the time difference between India and the United States, edging closer to my routine call with my family back home when I received the mail from the airline. “Sorry, your flight stands canceled,” the message said, followed by details of how to get a refund or use a travel voucher.
India, much like many countries around the world, responded to the pandemic by banning incoming international flights from March 22, forcing many international students to pack their bags and leave before the borders closed. But I chose to stay back.
I’m a graduate student at Boston University. Last fall, I left my house near the New Delhi airport to a house in front of an MBTA Green Line stop.
The streets in Boston were sparser than the chaos I’d thrived in back home, but I’d traded a house that shook every time a flight landed on the runway for a house that shrieked every time a train passed by.
The week before the world had finally recognized coronavirus as a global pandemic, I was reporting out of the Statehouse, writing a story weighing the pros and cons of a gasoline tax after the passing of a transportation bill and completing my list of tasks as a graduate assistant.
Back then, leaving the country, when journalism was dependent on connections made through phone calls and persistent emails, was unthinkable.
With the time difference and the geography I had finally become comfortable with, there was no way I was going to be able to rely on just online video to interview my sources.
My original flight to India was booked for early May and I’d be able to go back home once the semester ended. The fact that positive cases in the United States were surging wasn’t lost on me.
India had started suspending travel from global hotspots before the March 22 order. At that time, Italy still had most deaths registered and China was overcoming its wave of the pandemic.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow but the logical thing to do is to stay put. Traveling anywhere in the next few months is inadvisable.
Going back home would have put in danger the multiple people I would have had around me, my family and myself. That’s a reality that I have to contend with.
After reading the mail from the airlines, I immediately called my family and struggled to look unfazed.
We spent an hour oscillating between reassuring each other that we’d see each other soon and not seeing each other for a long time.
My parents told me to look for the next available flight and come home. I shouldn’t worry about the costs, my father repeatedly said.
Toward the end, we decided that it was better if I spent the summer in Boston.
Ultimately, the first ripple is purely economic. I have an assistantship as of now that helps me with groceries, utilities, and part of my rent. Come May, once my assistantship is over, I’d lose that stability.
Boston is an extremely expensive city and the perils of living in the city begin with unbearably high rent. My roommates and I’ve asked our landlord to reduce our rent but it’s an agreement that spans just the months of April and May.
Along with the rents for June and July, I’d now have to break into my measly savings as a graduate student to fend for myself. Going back home for the summer would’ve provided a financial cushion.
The next ripple is one that I haven’t even dared to weigh in on. Journalism -- especially local journalism I had come to rely on for experience -- is one of the first industries has already taken the hit of a looming recession greater than the Great Depression of the 1930s and the financial crisis in 2008.
My generation of reporters stands at the precipice of an already flailing industry now rendered weaker. We continue to look at the ones who joined the workforce before us, recording the pandemic against all odds, getting stories out.
As an international student, I’m at a loss. I was supposed to start working on my professional project this summer and I had placed all my bets on going back home.
This project is treated as a highlight of our graduate career at BU. I had spent a year building contacts, finding resources to travel through India and write a story that explored internally displaced communities. Last December, when the cohort before ours showcased their projects, I knew where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do.
But that’s upended now. It’s time for Plan B now but that’s still work in progress.
The last ripple is more emotional. If all goes well and the pandemic simmers down, my brother will leave for Switzerland to study hospitality.
The summer was supposed to be the last hurrah before he went away for four years and who knew where I’d be. That’s unlikely to happen now. We’d just have to stick with Zoom calls.
My reason to stay back began and ended with the craft I’d traveled so far to study.
In 2018, an editor I had worked with said that if I wanted to learn journalism, I should come to the U.S. What followed next were nights where my father and I sat at the dining table, charting out finances. Meanwhile, my mother made resourceful lists meticulously of things I never thought I’d need but eventually did.
My brother and I laughed at the thought of my modified accent.
From the looks of it, I’m going to go back home only after I graduate in December. No one knows how to perceive the prospects of the future so I’ll continue doing what I came here to do and like doing best: writing stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.