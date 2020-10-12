ATTLEBORO — With city, state and hospital coronavirus cases surging, the number of cases in Attleboro schools went down for the second consecutive week, according to statistics released by the school department late Monday afternoon.
School officials reported just two confirmed cases of coronavirus among the student population of around 6,000 and none among staff members for the week ending Oct. 9.
There were 32 close contacts among students connected to the two cases, nine in school and 23 outside school.
There were zero close contacts among staff members.
That’s good news for those hoping to retain the hybrid mode of teaching, which has students in classrooms two days a week and at home for remote learning three days a week.
The school numbers are down from six cases for the week ended Oct. 2, when five students were found to have the virus along with one staff member.
That week there were 111 close contacts.
The week before that there were seven cases and 26 close contacts.
On the state level the news was not so good.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported 765 confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, the biggest daily number since May 30 when 789 cases were reported.
For the first two days of the week, that’s an average of 667 cases, up from 540 per day last week.
However, both numbers are much lower than the average of 2,475 cases per day recorded for the week ending April 25, which was the most recorded so far.
The average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is increasing as well.
For the week ending Oct. 7, the state reported an average of 456 patients per day. So far this week, the state is on track to record an average of 505 cases per day.
While the number is high it’s still much lower than the average of 3,875 recorded for the week ending April 29 at the height of the pandemic.
The lowest average number of patients hospitalized per day recorded since the height of the pandemic was 311, which occurred in the week ended Sept. 2.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital has reflected the growing number of patients statewide.
According to numbers from DPH, Sturdy has been averaging 24 patients a day for the past five days.
The numbers ranged from 18 to 30.
By contrast, the hospital averaged eight patients per day for the week ended Oct. 7.
The higher numbers could keep Attleboro in the coronavirus red zone, or highest state category, if most of the patients are from the city.
On Oct. 7, the city registered a daily average of 10.5 new coronavirus patients over a 14-day period per 100,000 residents, which was up from 9.3 the week before.
Anything over a daily average of eight cases puts the city in the red zone.
