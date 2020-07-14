ATTLEBORO — Grace Baptist Christian Academy will be opening in the fall for full, in-person instruction for preschool through 12th grade, Pastor Jeff Bailey has announced.
Bailey, who is pastor at Grace Baptist Church and superintendent of the Oakhill Avenue school, said the opening will be in accordance with all state guidelines
“We have plenty of square footage for social distancing due to our small class sizes. We have about a 10 to 1 teacher-to-student ratio.” Bailey said in an email. Tentatively, the school is scheduled to start classes Sept. 1, the Tuesday before Labor Day, he said.
The announcement comes about a week after the Diocese of Fall River announced that Catholic parochial schools would open for in-person learning five days a week for the coming academic year. Catholic high schools in the area, including Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, will announce their plans independently.
Meanwhile, public schools in the area are still working on reopening plans while awaiting word on state funding for personal protective equipment required under state guidelines.
“It is our expectation that by opening day we will have all of our PPE equipment on hand,” Bailey said.
Lunch periods and other larger gatherings such as music classes will require the use of alternative rooms and dividing the students up into smaller cohorts, he added.
“Complying with the state guidelines has required us to be a bit more creative but we have developed a very workable program. This is due to the fact that we have parents and others who are doing more volunteer work than has been necessary in past years.”
The school has about 90 students in preschool through high school.
