Attleboro and North Attleboro will try again on Friday to pass out diplomas to their graduating high school seniors.
High schools in both communities had planned "drive-up" graduation ceremonies for Thursday afternoon, but weather forecasts prompted school officials to switch to the scheduled rain date of Friday.
The National Weather Service forecast for Friday is for clearing and then sunny skies.
Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey sent an email to parents announcing the postponement on Wednesday evening along with an attachment outlining graduation plans. North Attleboro High posted a tweet on the school's Twitter account Thursday morning, adding a link with further details.
Attleboro's diploma distribution will actually have two parts, according to the Runey's email.
The virtual portion will begin at 2 p.m. with prerecorded speeches. The presentation of diplomas will start at 5 p.m. at the high school but seniors will be given an assigned time to arrive so as to minimize their wait.
At the assigned time, students will exit their cars, walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. There will be an opportunity for an official photo, but no handshaking.
In North Attleboro, the ceremony is scheduled to run from 4 to approximately 8 p.m. Students will arrive at assigned times, determined by alphabetical order.
When the students' names are called they will proceed up onto the stage, obtain their diploma from the table, turn and face their family in the car for a photo, move the tassels on their caps from right to left and exit.
At both schools, students and families are being told not to leave their vehicles except at designated times and places and are urged to maintain social distancing.
Both schools planned drive-up versions of graduations without the traditional gathering and processions due to the state's ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
North Attleboro is planning a more formal, in-person ceremony next month when the guidelines for gatherings are to be loosened. Attleboro High officials, however, said that even with the relaxed rules it would not be practical to host an in-person commencement due to the size of the graduating class.
