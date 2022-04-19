ATTLEBORO -- The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority has dropped its mask mandate in light of a Florida federal judge’s decision that the requirement, imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was illegal.
A spokeswoman for GATRA told the Sun Chronicle Tuesday afternoon that masks will no longer be mandated, but the authority “highly recommends” that they be worn.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also dropped its mandate Tuesday.
That decision was announced shortly before 4 p.m.
“Beginning today, the mask mandate on MBTA vehicles and MBTA properties will be lifted for all MBTA customers,” a press release said.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said those who want to wear masks are welcome to still do so.
“Customers are no longer required to wear a mask on MBTA vehicles or at stations or facilities if they choose not to,” he said. “However, if people feel more comfortable wearing a facemask, then by all means continue to do so.”
The 59-page decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle made mask wearing optional immediately and many people rejoiced.
“A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing an announcement that they were now optional,” an Associated Press story said. “One man could be seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.”
In sum, the judge said the mandate was improperly imposed.
Mizelle said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making procedures that left the mask mandate fatally flawed.
Decisions about the mask mandate regarding GATRA and the MBTA had not been made when passengers were interviewed around noon on Tuesday by The Sun Chronicle, but the bus and train passengers were clearly ready to ditch the mask.
“It’s been long enough,” Frank Monett of Attleboro said.
Monett said he rides the bus at least six times per day.
“It’s been way too long,” he said.
Benjamin King, also of Attleboro, agreed.
“It should have been done a long time ago,” he said. “There’s little evidence masks do any good. It’s inconvenient for people and it’s useless. Hopefully it won’t be too long before buses and trains get rid of them.”
A woman, who declined to give her name and was upset that her bus was late leaving her shivering in a cold wind, agreed.
“Sure, why not,” she said when asked if the mask mandate should be lifted.
But another rider, Daniel LeGay from North Attleboro, was more cautious.
“It depends,” he said. “You do what needs to be done.”
“If someone’s not feeling too good they should wear it,” LeGay added.
Rhode Island resident Raissa Nordin, who was waiting for a Boston-bound train, said she would be glad when the mandate is lifted.
“I think it’s almost done,” she said. “I will be happy.”
Richard Didick of Attleboro, who rides the train every day, said “absolutely” when asked if the mandate should be lifted.
He said the mandate doesn’t make sense because there are no mandates anywhere else, and he said masks make it hard for him to breathe on the 45-minute trip to Boston.
Didick said he wears the mask below his nose when he can so he can breathe.
Byron Shelton of Attleboro had a mixed reaction.
He said only unvaccinated people should have to wear masks.
A young woman waiting for the train to Boston said she was uncertain.
“I don’t really have an opinion,” she said.
But the woman, who requested anonymity, said people need to be careful.
“Everyone should be cautious because of the spike going on now,” she said, referring to the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.
A man who declined to give his name and was wearing an N-95 mask said the question was hard to answer.
“We don’t have the data,” he said.
But he seemed to support mask wearing.
“If I’m wearing a mask I’m not only protecting myself, but I’m protecting you too,” he said.