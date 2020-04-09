At a time when most people are obsessed with washing up, one group of local residents can’t wait to get their hands dirty.
Area gardeners say they value not only the flowers and fresh produce a well-tended plot can provide, but also the psychological and physical benefits of working the soil when so many are stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Gardening gives you hope” Kathi Gariepy, the Attleboro Garden Club’s Master Gardener says. “When you plant a seed or flower, you think about what will happen and not about right now. It’s an act of faith.”
Attleboro’s Community Garden off Riverbank Road and Mechanic Street hasn’t had its official opening yet because of virus concerns. But the joint effort of the city and the Attleboro Land Trust is allowing the people who have paid to start growing what they can.
Juliet Texeira, co-coordinator of the project, notes, “We asked them to maintain social distancing with no more than 10 people at a time.”
Texeira says that this year the organization can’t provide shared tools or water lines for the gardeners, due to safety concerns. They will have to bring what they need from home.
Nevertheless, while there’s usually a waiting list for the group’s 62 plots, it’s growing this spring.
“We are getting a lot of calls,” she said.
Some of them are from people who simply want to help in any way they can — and get out of the house to boot.
“There are people who can’t work and call up and say, ‘I’m bored to tears.’” Texeira says
As of a few years ago, the National Gardening Association estimated 35 percent of households in the United States, or nearly 2 million families, grew food either at home or in a community garden.
This year, there’s been a surge of people nationwide interested in growing their own food, National Public Radio reported recently. Oregon State University’s Master Gardener program noticed this, and made its online vegetable gardening course free through the end of this month. Its post on Facebook was shared more than 21,000 times.
Commercial companies that cater to home gardeners have noticed the trend, too. “We’re being flooded with vegetable orders,” George Ball, executive chairman of the Burpee Seed Company, based in Warminster, Pa., told NPR.
That blooming of interest has held true for local gardeners, too.
Gariepy, who ordered some seeds earlier in the year, says some companies are overwhelmed.
“I got two notices today that ‘your shipment has been delayed’” because of the volume of what they are having to do and cuts in workers who would have been doing the packaging, she says.
(She notes that, even with the delays, gardeners who have seeds left over from last year can try starting them. “The germination rate may not be as high, but should still be good,” she says.)
Besides that, there are specific shrubs and perennials she orders for planting in the spring and “it’s going towards the middle of April and they are not here.”
Beyond that, Gariepy misses going to the garden centers to see what’s available. “It’s that impulse buy that you really can’t do right now.”
In the Attleboro area, the gardening departments attached to big box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot appeared to be well stocked with shrubs and flowering plants on Thursday.
But local garden centers, including Briggs Garden & Home and Attleboro Farms, both in North Attleboro, were open as well, although with some restrictions. Briggs was offering customers local delivery and curbside pickup, according to its website. And Attleboro Farms is also open to the public on a limited basis.
Julie Fitzgerald, landscape designer at Attleboro Farms, says that, despite a slow start, she’s aware of a blooming of interest.
“We’re seeing a lot of mulch. That tells me there are a lot of people at home who want to get stuff done around the house.” And she says many customers want to grow “victory gardens” to harvest their own produce.
“It has to do with the uncertainty of the times, with people wanting to have their own food,” she says.
A lot of gardening will have to wait until warmer weather, and around here that means Memorial Day or later, the experts say. But some so-called “cold crops” like lettuce, carrots and radishes can go in now. And, for those with sufficient room, other plants can be started in pots indoors before being transplanted outside later in the spring.
For Gariepy, though, while the prospect of fresh fruits and vegetables is tantalizing, it’s about more that that.
“It’s a productive joy,” she says. “When people are out in nature, there’s just the calming influence. We get away from our electronic devices and being surrounded by the very soothing color green.” Even the microbes in the soil, when they come in contact with the skin, are thought to have a beneficial effect, she says.
And there’s another benefit for those having trouble sleeping in these tense times. “The physical activity, the raking, the planting, the connection to earth, it tires you out,” Gariepy says.
