ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has wrecked havoc in nursing homes across the state with 61 percent of all deaths occurring in those long-term care facilities.
And now it’s known that at least 83 of those deaths have occurred in six area nursing homes according to a list of coronavirus fatalities released by the state Wednesday after The Boston Globe and other media outlets filed freedom of information requests.
Overall, the list showed that 84 nursing homes statewide had at least 20 deaths.
Two in the Attleboro area made that grim tally.
They were Life Care Center in Attleboro with 24 deaths and Madonna Manor in North Attleboro with 23 deaths.
Other area nursing homes on the list were Attleboro Health Care in Attleboro with 14 deaths, Garden Place Health Care in Attleboro with 13, Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham with eight, and Pleasant Street Rest Home in Attleboro with “fewer than five.”
All of those facilities have at least 30 cases of the virus except Pleasant Street Rest Home which has between 10 and 30 cases, according to a report from the Department of Public Health.
As of Wednesday, 4,041 residents of nursing homes statewide had died from coronavirus and that that toll goes up every day. That's about 61 percent of all deaths.
In addition, 239 -- or 74 percent -- of the 321 homes listed in a recent Department of Public Health document reported more than 30 cases among residents and staff members.
The vast majority of deaths inside and outside of nursing homes, 85 percent, are among people over the age of 70.
And the vast majority of deaths among people over the age of 70 -- 73 percent, or 4,101 -- are among people over the age of 80.
Overall, 62 percent of all deaths occur among those over the age of 80.
