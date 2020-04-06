MANSFIELD -- A worker at the Stop & Shop on Route 106 has tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday.
The employee will not return to work until cleared by public health officials as no longer contagious for COVID-19, said Maria Fruci, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman.
Out of an abundance of caution, any other employees who had been in close contact with the affected worker have been asked to self-quarantine, she said.
The company is continuing to insist that any other employees who feel sick at any time to stay at home, Fruci said.
"We have conducted an extensive deep cleaning of the entire store and every surface possible in strict accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local public health officials," Fruci said in an emailed statement.
CDC stands for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation's health protection agency.
"Nothing is more important to us than the health of our customers and associates, and we are continuing to implement extensive measures to help ensure all our stores and facilities are safe," Fruci said.
Grocery stores are seen as an essential service at this time, and store employees "are on the front lines going above and beyond to serve our communities," she said.
Citing privacy concerns, Fruci said she could not disclose when the employee received the test result or the last day the person worked at the store.
Since March 10, the company has said it has stepped up cleaning and sanitizing efforts in stores.
Disinfecting wipes are available near the entrance for customers to wipe down carts, hand baskets and scan devices.
In addition, employees frequently wipe down self-service locations and checkout areas with disinfectant, including the belts and pin pads at the registers.
The company also installed clear plastic guards at its registers and has placed signs and tape on floors at registers to remind customers to stand at least 6 feet apart from others.
Also, self-service areas including olive bars, wing bars, salad bars and hot bars have been shut down.
The store has also temporarily closed the deli counter service but meats and cheeses sliced daily are still available by the “Grab and Go” program.
Last month, Stop & Shop was one of the first grocery chains to open stores early to only people 60 or over who are considered the most vulnerable to the virus.
Stores are open daily at 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. to people 60 or over so they can shop in a less crowded environment.
