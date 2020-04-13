FOXBORO -- The state has expanded access to free coronavirus testing at Gillette Stadium to include grocery store workers.
The testing site in Foxboro was originally opened April 5 to provide testing for first responders.
A second site was set up on the fairgrounds of the Big E in West Springfield which is also now expanded to include testing of grocery workers.
Gov. Charlie Baker made the call to start opening test sites to grocery store workers for free on Saturday.
Workers must have an appointment in advance, which should made through a supervisor. The workers do not have to have symptoms to be tested for coronavirus.
Testing at Gillette is drive-through and is held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
