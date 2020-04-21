The race to replace U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy in the 4th Congressional District has all but disappeared from the news amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the nine Democrat candidates are still working.
On Tuesday, Becky Grossman of Newton announced four Democrat activists in Attleboro are backing her.
She issued a press release touting the endorsements of former state representative and city councilor Bill Bowles, Democrat city committee chair Ellen Parker and city councilors Todd Kobus and Ty Waterman.
“Becky’s incredible education and legal experience more than qualifies her for the role,” Kobus said. “But it’s her natural leadership, humility, empathy, and dedication to serving the community that has me excited about her representing my family in Congress.”
Waterman described her as a fighter.
“A devoted mother of two young children, Becky isn’t afraid to stand up to special interests,” Waterman said. “I’m confident that she will be an excellent representative for Attleboro and fight for the economic development and quality, affordable housing that we need.”
Grossman is a Newton city councilor and a former assistant district attorney. She got a law degree and a master’s in business administration from Harvard.
There are no Republicans running for the seat.
The primary election is Sept. 1.
