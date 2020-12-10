ATTLEBORO — Heating bills are piling up as the temperature goes down, but there’s less help for those in need this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jon Carlson, CEO of Self Help Inc., the agency that provides cash for heating fuel or electric bills from Nov. 1 through April 30, described the situation as “dire” because of more demand and less money.
The money his agency doles out comes from the federal government.
The maximum benefit for those who qualify for assistance this year is $875, 33 percent less than last year’s $1,300. The funds are used for “deliverable” fuels such as oil or kerosene.
The maximum benefit for natural gas and electricity is different.
The people who get the $875 are people at the 100 percent federal poverty level.
The benefits are reduced at the 125 percent and 150 percent levels to $770 and $678 respectively.
Carlson said the state has cut benefits, believing demand will go up because of the thousands of people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.
“The state is factoring in that there will be a huge pool of new clients because of COVID,” he said.
If the federal government were to renew the Cares Act, benefit levels could increase, he said.
But nothing is guaranteed.
“It may increase, if it comes through,” he said.
Even then, the benefits are not expected to equal last year’s, Carlson said.
Last year Self Help provided $2,071,177 in heating assistance to 2,443 households in the Attleboro area including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Wrentham, Plainville, Franklin and Foxboro.
That’s an average benefit of $848 per household.
In Attleboro alone, Self Help distributed $782,451 for 896 households.
The average benefit in Attleboro was $873 which means households receiving benefits were generally poorer than in the region as a whole.
The Sun Chronicle reached out to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey’s office for comment, but did not hear back from either.
A smaller but important source for emergency fuel assistance is HEAT Inc. or Helping with Energy Assistance Together.
This group was started years ago by the late Deanne Auclair who was secretary to the mayor of Attleboro at the time.
City employees still run the non-profit which provides assistance once per year per applicant if requirements are met.
Alison Wood, the mayor’s legal assistant, said as many as 20 people per year are helped.
Assistance can be sought through the city’s social services worker in the Health Department or through the Council on Aging if the person needing help is a senior citizen.
