ATTLEBORO — For those among us who don’t have the cash to load up two or three shopping carts full of food at the local supermarket and then hunker down for days on end, the coronavirus presents a scary situation.
A lack of ready cash means a lack of ready food.
Folks in that situation go to food pantries or to local churches that serve hot meals daily.
Some get food through the Meals on Wheels program.
They depend on them.
And so far so good.
Those programs are still up and running, but the protocols have changed and the future, like everything else in these days of pandemic panic, is murky.
But Michelle Burch, director of Hebron Food Pantry, said the aim is to keep going.
“We’ll stay open until we’re told to close, she said Tuesday as the rain pelted down on her makeshift outdoor distribution center in the parking lot of the YMCA on Sanford Street.
Hebron’s Senior Food Pantry, which runs Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, is usually held in the tiny, cramped basement of Centenary United Methodist Church, just across the street.
But that, unfortunately, is the perfect place to spread a virus if someone has one.
And there are often more than 25 people there at the same time, which is forbidden by the state.
So the pantry, a “drive-thru” version, went outside in the Y’s parking lot.
It was pouring rain, but the food flowed out without too much trouble, although Burch said “it was a little complicated logistically.”
Volunteers had to truck the food from the church’s basement, up a ramp and across the street where three tents were waiting.
Fortunately for Hebron, and less so for workout fanatics, the YMCA was closed because of coronavirus so there was plenty of room for seniors to drive through.
All told, about 100 seniors wheeled their way into and out of the parking lot in the two hours allotted for distribution.
That’s about one a minute, so volunteers were busy.
Those picking up food included five newcomers, which could indicate an increasing need. Five people equal 5 percent. That’s a big increase for one day.
Volunteers prepackaged much of the food and gave individuals choices for meats and desserts, Burch said.
Two of the volunteers were there because of work issues related to coronavirus.
Wendy Danforth, a teacher, was helping out after her school, a collaborative known as Accept, was shut down like all other schools in the state.
Another volunteer, Michelle Peirce is a nurse who was scheduled to attend a meeting at work Tuesday morning, but it was canceled due to coronavirus.
Burch said the Boston Food Bank, where Hebron gets most of its food, plans to remain open and supplies have poured in as usual.
However she said there’s been a drop off in what the pantry gets from local grocery stores and bakeries because they’ve been overrun with customers over the last week as people stock up for what could be a long haul.
Burch and her helpers will be back on the job for Hebron’s Open Pantry Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and this evening for the Veterans Pantry from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Thursday they’ll be open for the Working Person’s Pantry from 5 to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s Food ‘n Friends program announced that all its meals served at local churches are now “meals to go” because of “the seriousness of the coronavirus threat.”
First Baptist Church at 118 South Main St. in Attleboro provides the meals at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
In Mansfield, First Baptist Church at 52 North Main St. provides the meals on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
A non-Food N’ Friends kitchen, Good News Bible Chapel on West Street, provides meals to go from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Centenary provides meals to go at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
On Sunday, bag lunches are available at 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Attleboro Public Library on North Main Street.
Area school districts, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton and King Philip Regional, have also been providing lunches to go for students. Foxboro is slated to start on Thursday.
