For Nichole Hoban, stress around this year’s presidential election presents as nearly-constant nervous energy.
It’s there from the time she wakes up to when she falls asleep: A lingering feeling that, whichever way the election is called, chaos will ensue.
Anxiety-induced stress is a common denominator for many this election year.
“We’re all so wound up tightly already between COVID-19, the stress of remote working or remote learning, the Supreme Court justice appointment, the (Black Lives Matter) protests — I think all it takes now is for your guy not to win, and someone could snap,” Hoban said. “People are so passionate about this election that I’m worried they’re not going to accept the results.”
The 45-year-old Attleboro woman noticed her anxiety pick up over the summer as political chatter increased on every platform. As the election nears, it only gets worse.
“People are getting more fueled by it,” she said. “You think you’re losing friends over this now, wait until it happens.”
With the country so bitterly divided between President Donald Trump and challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, Hoban is worried about riots from either side post-Election Day.
She’s not alone.
Political anxiety is up
Several other area voters responded to a Sun Chronicle Facebook post with similar fears. Political anxiety is up across the nation as a whole.
A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found that 68% of Americans said the upcoming presidential election was a “significant source of stress” in their life, up from 52% in 2016.
The poll found that to be true for the majority of respondents from each political party: 76% of Democrats who responded agreed, along with 67% of Republicans and 64% of independents.
At Wheaton College, psychology Professor Gail Sahar sees increased political stress in everything from the data her students are collecting to the anecdotal evidence she finds when talking with friends and colleagues.
The anxiety comes in many forms, Sahar said.
Trust issues
Still reeling from an election where pollsters wrongfully cast Hillary Clinton as the likely winner in 2016, Democrats fear another letdown and wonder if they can even trust the polls at all.
A health pandemic which has polarized people and a summer charged with protests over police shootings and racism, as well as severe natural disasters, doesn’t help in terms of timing.
And with an increase in mail-in ballots this year because of coronavirus, and looming evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as in the upcoming election, members from both sides fear a turbulent election. Some feel Trump might claim fraud upon a potential defeat and refuse to leave the White House. The president has long made baseless claims about “rigged” elections.
“It’s frightening,” Sahar said. “It means maybe our Democracy isn’t working. Some people are anxious because they just want the conflict and anger and polarization to be over.
“There’s record-low trust in our government right now, and that also makes for feelings of uncertainty. Human beings, inherently, want to know the future — it might be a survival thing across evolution — but when all of these signs are uncertain or ambiguous, it triggers people to get especially anxious. Human beings hate uncertainty, and there is so much uncertainty right now. And it feels like a critical point in history.”
Sahar doesn’t remember a similarly high-stress election throughout her years studying political psychology.
While many people tend to zero in on political chatter in an attempt to relieve their stress, Sahar recommends against it.
“I think it’s important not to get so engaged in it that it becomes hazardous to your health,” she said. “Sometimes we think if we immerse ourselves in it, it will make some difference, but it won’t. We don’t take true actions to help, instead we obsessively watch the polls. Let’s control the things we can control...Getting out to vote, making phone calls for your candidate. But getting too engrossed in social media can have a negative effect.”
Avoidance strategy
Katerine Torres is beating election stress by avoiding just that.
The 31-year-old Attleboro woman said when her absentee ballot arrived in early October, she filled it out, threw it in the mail and forgot about it.
She stays away from political posts on Facebook and if a campaign ad or news from either candidate pops up on TV, she changes the channel.
That’s partly because, between coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests this summer, Torres is burnt out.
She feels over-saturated by changing information about the virus and stressed out about the protests, issues that are important to her as the daughter of an immigrant family. Her own children ask questions.
“In part, just being a mom in the current state of our country is a point of stress,” Torres said. “I’m so sick of everything on the news showing Trump or Covid-19. I don’t want my kids to feel scared or threatened.”
She also doesn’t feel like it’s worth it.
“I’m not missing out on anything,” she said. “If anything, I’m gaining from it. I see my friends and family on Facebook in a constant battle. It’s so overpowering. I did my part by voting, and other than that, it’s out of my hands. It’s not worth my stress.”
Strained relationships
Teresa Kiser-Ramos said those battles seem to have fractured relationships.
“Whenever you bring up politics, it’s abruptly a mood changer,” she said. “This is the worst election ever, not because of the candidates, but how people are handling it.”
The 43-year-old Attleboro woman said she knows several longtime friends who are no longer talking because of the election and an unwillingness to “let each their own.”
“The United States is now so divided, that whoever wins, the other side is going to take it badly,” she said.
Kiser-Ramos said every conversation about politics seems to turn into bullying, and when she tries to avoid it, it feels like the divide is pushed in her face — on the radio, TV or in overheard conversations.
“Our country is in such a bad position now with everything else going on, I’m scared that this is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said. “I’m scared we can’t bounce back.”
She’s also nervous about a prolonged count because of an increase in mail-in ballots, and how that process, largely behind doors, will only provoke more anxiety.
“People won’t know for days,” she said.
Concern about results
Marion Bentz worries not every vote will be counted, especially after claims of ballot drop box tampering and intimidation at early polling sites.
But her political stress started in 2016, shortly after Trump won the election.
She didn’t care for either candidate, but was surprised to see Trump win. From that point forward, she felt the country was riddled with animosity.
“The House (of Representatives) and the Senate, it seemed all they were trying to do was get him out,” the 52-year-old Attleboro woman said. “They didn’t accomplish anything. And Trump himself brought out this deep-seeded racism in our country that we didn’t think was here anymore. I thought we were better than that. But the way his election has fractured political sides, there’s no middle ground anymore.
“For me, it’s frustration and in some cases it’s anger, too.”
When all Bentz saw on TV were campaign ads, both sides “throwing mud” at each other, and a lack of compromise on important issues like a coronavirus stimulus package, she stopped watching altogether.
She and her boyfriend, who travels for work during the week, have a new rule. On Friday nights they rehash any big political news from the week and then set it aside so they can enjoy the weekend.
“It’s funny how it creeps back into conversations though,” she said. “You see something in the newspaper or you hear something. And sometimes it’s not even about yourself, it’s about the people you care about.”
She hopes once a legal decision declares the president, the back-and-forth will stop.
“You can’t change it anymore,” she said. “No matter what side wins, I hope both parties can agree to come together and work for the betterment of the country, but I think as a nation we are way too fractured to see that happen and it will be a continuation of what has been going on. I worry that in some places that could potentially lead to violence.”
Erica King from Attleboro said she is most stressed by a “significant push” to vote in a certain direction.
“It seems like if you don’t vote one way, people are upset,” she said on a Facebook thread asking readers for input. “Just remember, there are four or five candidates on the ballot. You do not need to feel the pressure to vote for someone simply because that is who your peers are voting for.”
Worries about future
And Linda Hill said her anxiety comes when she imagines a future where her opposing candidate, Trump, wins.
Thoughts on the environment, gay rights, women’s rights and equality for individuals from every racial and ethnic background weigh heavily on her.
“What happened in the Trump presidency is he brought forth prejudices and normalized it,” the 68-year-old Attleboro woman said. “He’s given people permission to hate and discriminate and hurt each other.
“Last election, I didn’t have any anxiety because I really didn’t believe he would be elected. But right then, the anxiety started.”
Part of that is what feeds stress, Wheaton’s psychology professor Sahar said.
She said people subconsciously tend to exaggerate how they think they will feel after a certain event — affective forecasting — in order to try and prepare themselves. She urges fearful voters to remember things will be OK post-election, just as it was largely OK during the last one.
“We learn to acclimate ourselves in the aftermath of what happens,” Sahar said. “I’d like to think the election is like that, too. People recover. Life goes on. Human beings are resilient.”
