ATTLEBORO — Demand for coronavirus vaccine is high and supply is low, so when Sturdy Memorial Hospital announced via email to the patients in its network they could sign up for shots, bad things happened.
Hordes stormed the sign-up site and caused it to crash Monday, leaving many in the lurch and prompting an apology from the head of the hospital on Tuesday.
President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Casey emailed an explanation for the problems and said he was sorry.
“As you can imagine, we received an overwhelming response,” he said of the announcement that vaccine would be available at Sturdy. “Unfortunately, the web-based scheduling platform being used was not able to withstand the visitor traffic resulting in blank screens, false confirmations and other technical difficulties.
“We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced when trying to book a COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccination with us.”
All told 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are slated to be administered by Sturdy clinicians from April 6 to April 8.
And, as of now, all 1,170 appointments have been booked, according to Kathi Hague of Sturdy’s public relations department.
“They went very, very quickly,” she said.
One local man, Robert Cote, said he was “excited” on Monday afternoon when he got the news he had a chance to book a shot with Sturdy. But in an emailed letter to The Sun Chronicle, he described his disappointing experience.
“I entered my information, indicated my time preference, then reviewed all the information and hit confirm... and the server froze,” he wrote. “Even though the screen said my appointment was confirmed there was no follow-up email like my wife received, nor any other way to check my status.”
He criticized the hospital for not anticipating the tsunami of demand and what it could do to its registration platform.
“Did they not think that if thousands of people received emails for something so important they would not take immediate action?” he said. “Was there no surge testing of the systems?”
Casey said the hospital is working to remedy the problem.
“We are currently reviewing our processes to make the necessary changes that will eliminate these types of scheduling issues moving forward,” he said.
And he warned that “there may be some confusion related to confirmed vaccine appointments.”
Some appointments that seemed to be booked may not have been.
“You must receive an email confirmation with your scheduled appointment date and time as well as a phone call from one of our staff members confirming your appointment,” Casey said in his email. “If you do not receive an email and phone call, your appointment was not successfully scheduled.”
No walk-ins will be accepted during the clinic, he said.
“We understand your frustration in trying to obtain a vaccine appointment as availability is limited,” Casey said. “We will continue to request vaccine allotment from the state and are hopeful that we will be able to offer more local clinics in the near future.”
An alternative way to find an appointment is to go to vaxfinder.mass.gov.
People can also preregister for a state site by going to vaccinesignup.mass.gov. Once preregistered they will be contacted when they are able to book an appointment.
