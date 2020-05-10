This is the time of year when high school seniors — and their parents — would typically be making plans for a major milestone in their young lives: graduation day.
Area high schools would also be busy with commencement and other senior events, worrying about whether fickle New England spring weather would allow exercises to take place outside or force them into a gym or auditorium.
This year, that’s the least of their concerns.
Most school officials contacted by The Sun Chronicle this past week say plans for what is usually the biggest day in the academic year are on hold until they get some guidance from the state. Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home order is to be reexamined on May 18.
Bill Runey, principal at Attleboro High School, noted Friday they are only three weeks away from what was scheduled to be graduation day.
“We are waiting for additional guidance from the governor,” Runey said, adding he is hoping “there are clear plans on what to do about large gatherings through the summer.”
Runey said an informal survey of parents and seniors showed overwhelming support for postponing graduation and waiting to see some kind of in-person ceremony take place.
Meanwhile, he’s been bombarded with many “well-intentioned” suggestions.
While a virtual graduation — with valedictorian and other speakers — and a drive-through by the grads is a possibility, “no one wants to receive a diploma like a Happy Meal,” Runey said.
“My seniors ... are adamant, they want some presence on a stage with a cap and gown,” he said. “The parents are very disappointed, the majority want some sort of ceremony.”
He said he’s determined to make sure those 400 seniors feel special, whatever the final form graduation takes.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High appears to be one of the few schools that has — sort of — decided on a plan. On June 6, the school hopes “to celebrate graduation through a processional caravan where students will receive their diplomas,” Principal John Gould said in an email. However, he added, that’s tentative and subject to change.
The response of the Seekonk School Department, however, was more typical. Superintendent Richard Droulet said in an email: “We’re still in the process of ironing out some of the details and weighing different options. We likely won’t make any final decisions before Governor Baker lifts the stay-at-home order.”
Paul Zinni, superintendent of the King Philip Regional School District, said in response to an email query from The Sun Chronicle that he’s hoping to have an answer for families and students sometime this coming week.
“We are currently exploring a number of scenarios to make this event special,” he said.
Foxboro High is also hoping for some guidance from the governor’s office, Superintendent Amy Bederos said.
“We are still in discussion regarding graduation plans. Our currently scheduled graduation date is June 7. At this time no decision has been made regarding what graduation will look like....We look forward to this guidance as it will inform our planning as we go forward.”
Similarly, Mansfield Public Schools say they have not finalized plans for graduation. At North Attleboro’s most recent school committee meeting, officials said plans were still being discussed.
Similar questions to several other school districts had gone unanswered by press time.
