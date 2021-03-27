Most years, senior year feels like a ritual. There is tradition in how the last few months of high school pan out, and those moments often become memories that last a lifetime.
The last first day of school marks the beginning of the end. Homecoming pep rallies and senior spirit week provide one last burst of school pride. For the last time, seniors play their favorite sport, take center stage in school musicals and craft new hobbies in clubs that cultivate both a broader education and the passion that fuels that. The year is spent soaking up every last memory with peers who grew up together over the better part of a decade, while eagerly sharing in the anticipation of the divergent futures still to come.
And of course, the end of senior year is a conglomerate of celebrations: Prom, boat cruises, senior nights and graduation.
This year, senior year has looked a little different.
In a global pandemic, everything has.
The Class of 2021 has endured a senior year incomparable to any other before them — navigating hybrid learning, interrupted activities and, simply, the loss of time with others during a year where they hoped for it most.
And even as several districts move toward a return to in-person learning next month, March marked one year of pandemic education. The differences over the past year can’t be reversed, even as we inch toward normal.
It surely wasn’t a year any senior expected. But one thing remains true: It was a year they will never forget.
Jonah Manso, 17, North Attleboro
Senior year is supposed to be marked with moments that end high school.
For Jonah Manso, senior year during a pandemic felt instead like a year of new beginnings.
“You spend the first three years of high school learning and finding out how things work,” the North Attleboro student said. “And then all of a sudden we had new schedules and the way we were expected to learn changed. We had to adapt to that.”
A global pandemic was a first for most of the world, Manso included. And it came with many others.
He had to navigate hybrid learning for the first time. There was an initial disconnect between students and teachers, Manso said, but eventually it turned into practice for the more independent learning he expects in college next year.
For the first time since elementary school, his class was split into two cohorts. It was difficult to hang out with friends he was once accustomed to seeing in the hallways every day.
This fall, when clubs resumed virtually, Manso conducted his first online meeting. While the creative writing club he leads used to write together after school in person, Manso said they agreed to switch up the process — writing independently throughout the week and using virtual meetings to connect and share their stories aloud.
He used extra time during quarantine to write a script for the annual One Act Play Festival, but for the first time, he had to figure out how to direct it over Zoom. It was recorded and broadcast on North TV instead of a live performance.
Even prom, if it happens this year, will be Manso’s first and last after his class missed out on junior prom because of the pandemic last year.
“This year was so different,” the 17-year-old said. “It felt more like a year of firsts than lasts.”
Earlier this month brought a new first, when most high school students in North Attleboro returned to full in-person learning for the first time since last March.
Manso said it was at first overwhelming. He had gotten used to smaller classes of just six students, desks spread apart. The hallways now seem louder and more crowded.
“It’s kind of weird, even though the last few years this was normal,” he said. “But now it’s like I’m seeing more people than I’ve ever seen in the past year.”
But perhaps it will also mark the beginning of new endings. The end of isolation. The end of education disrupted by the pandemic. The end of high school. Graduation is only a few months away.
Luis Sulham, 18, FoxboroLuis Sulham has dreamed of his senior year of football since he was 6 years old.
Last spring, when he was named captain for the upcoming season, Sulham felt like he had reached the height of his high school career.
And then the pandemic hit, and everything stopped. After a summer of unofficial practices and workouts, Sulham and his teammates at Foxboro High School found out last fall that their season was canceled.
In reality, the senior season was postponed to the spring, kicking back up this month nearly a year and a half after Sulham last stepped off the field after a regular season game.
But it is different, Sulham said. It’s not the football he knows and loves.
There will be only seven games in this modified season, and no playoffs. Friends and family can only attend home games: In Foxboro, there will be only two.
“The whole atmosphere without friends there is entirely different,” Sulham, 18, said. “They’re not getting to see you play football for the last time in high school.”
And the privileges that come with being a captain seem meaningless. There are no pasta dinners the night before a big game. Only one captain is allowed to go up for the pre-game coin toss. Captain practices were canceled or pared down.
“We’re just playing to play at this point because there’s nothing to win,” Sulham said. “You only get to be a senior playing football once, and you wait for it ever since Pop Warner. It’s very disappointing.”
And he is worried about the effects a modified season will have, and already have had, on his future.
College recruitment officials usually use junior year games to scout future players, but rely on senior year games to nail down many of their final picks. Sulham said he lost out on that opportunity when his fall senior season was postponed.
“I could’ve used this year to get more looks for college,” he said, noting that many schools already sent out acceptances by the time his spring season rolled around. “I think I’d be in an extremely different spot.”
Sulham wonders if the pandemic will have an effect academically, too. He thinks it will be strange to return to a normal classroom and a normal style of learning after a year away.
“If you think of it, I haven’t had a full school year since sophomore year,” he said.
Sulham is still undecided on where he will go next. He’s considering prep school or college, but his ultimate goal is to play football.
And if anything, he learned how unpredictable life can be from a pandemic year.
“It just taught me anything can happen,” Sulham said. “Out of nowhere, whatever you’re doing could stop. You have to be ready for it.”
Haley Crandall, 17, Norton
A low in the pandemic came when Haley Crandall and her family caught coronavirus themselves toward the end of January.
In the middle of her senior year of high school, Crandall said it felt like life stopped.
“Being sick itself wasn’t that bad, but it was the fact that the world was still moving and going on, while we were stuck in our home,” the Norton teenager said.
In some ways, it summarized how she has felt navigating her senior year during a pandemic that interrupted every aspect of life with isolation.
Crandall said when she looks back on her senior year she will remember the masks, the one-way hallways and six feet of social distancing.
She had to quit dancing, an activity she loved and participated in since she was 4 years old, because she wanted to focus on cheerleading instead. When her fall season was postponed last September, Crandall joined a private gym to stay in practice. But soon after, she quit, afraid she was exposing herself needlessly to the virus.
Cheerleading picked back up this spring, and even with new protocols to follow, Crandall said it finally feels like some sense of normal is returning.
She hopes it can remain. School is set to go back fully in person in a few weeks, but Crandall is nervous about how it could impact senior events if there’s another outbreak.
“This isn’t a normal year,” she said. “It feels like everyone has already kind of separated and gone off by themselves. That’s definitely a feeling I won’t forget.”
While a lot of effort was put into saving the end of senior year for the Class of 2020, Crandall said sometimes it has felt like she and her peers are part of a forgotten class.
“No one gave a second thought about the senior privileges we were missing or how that was affecting us,” she said. “I know for the rest of the year, nothing is going to be completely normal. But to have some sort of normalcy would be nice.”
Jenna Machado, 18, Attleboro
The coronavirus pandemic took junior prom.
So when it became clear that nearly nine months later, it would also force schools to cancel homecoming, Jenna Machado and her best friend Arianna tried to make the best of it they could.
As seniors, it would be their last.
In November, they met at Machado’s Attleboro home for their own “homecoming,” just the two of them. They put on dresses and heels, did their hair and makeup, ordered in pizza and popped on a movie.
“We just wanted to do something fun,” Machado, 18, said.
It had already been a disappointing few months. And they spent most of it apart.
Machado made a conscious decision last spring to follow the strict social distancing guidelines the pandemic forced in place. Her father is at high-risk of severe complications if he catches coronavirus and she wanted to do her part to prevent any spread.
She saw a few friends throughout the summer, but always masked and from a distance. When school reopened in September, she spent three weeks half in-person, under the hybrid model, before she was spooked by rising case counts and opted to go fully remote.
She only agreed to see Arianna in person after her friend started getting tested weekly.
“I know other people my age are not doing that,” Machado said. “It was hardest not being able to see my best friend.”
Machado said she misses being able to do the “things teenagers do.”
In normal times, when she saw friends, they would watch Netflix or listen to music together while doing their hair or nails. They would dream about what college would be like. After school, they would lay in Capron Park or go back to Machado’s house for a sleepover.
“I feel like this year I’ve lost normalcy, and so much ties into that,” she said. “I’ve lost being able to be a teenager.
“It was sometimes hard to make the best out of things. Sometimes I think I’m so stressed out about the current times and the pandemic, and I’m so focused and stressed out about how we’re going to pay for college and what entering college will be like in a pandemic — I told my dad the other day, I’ve forgotten that it’s my last year in high school. I’m going to graduate in a few months.”
But from that came some valuable lessons.
Machado said she learned about the importance of checking up on friends, even when they tell you things are OK. That came from her own experience.
A few months into the pandemic she realized she was misleading friends by telling them she was fine, when in reality she was struggling with the isolation of remote learning. She felt trapped at home every day and began carrying a constant anxiety that she was behind in her classes or missing something by learning from a distance.
In reality, she was maintaining her A grades. But not being able to see her classmates or teachers left her uneasy.
When she finally admitted how difficult her year was going, her friends surrounded her with the support she needed.
It taught her a lesson in self-love, and how to be content with herself and her own thoughts.
“It’s an everyday thing,” Machado said.
But it also taught her how special friendships can be.
She and Arianna only met at the beginning of junior year, just a few months before the pandemic took hold. A year and a half later, they are inseparable — even if at times it’s from a distance.
“We never stopped talking, even when the quarantine started,” Machado said. “We didn’t let the pandemic hinder our friendship.”
She hopes to return to school in-person in April, to get as close to a “normal” end to her senior year as possible. Even if it’s just a few weeks.
“Making memories during our final year together is so limited,” she said. “There’s such a small amount of things we can do. But all I want is to just be together with my classmates again.
“This was a year I will never forget.”
Zach DesVergnes, 17, Attleboro
The best part of school for Zach DesVergnes was the people.
The Attleboro High School senior considers himself friends with everyone. His favorite moments were homecoming pep rallies, where each class joined as one and he was free to mingle among them all.
But homecoming was canceled this year because of the pandemic. Junior prom, too, last spring — another chance for his class to gather as one.
And the stripped down population under hybrid learning took away the best parts of school for DesVergnes.
“It’s not even school at that point,” the 17-year-old said. “I love being with everybody. But with Covid, it’s like I can only see my inner circle. That’s sad.”
He’s an outgoing guy. But when the pandemic hit, DesVergnes turned inward and used it as a period for personal growth.
He read a book early on in the pandemic, “Can’t Hurt Me,” which made him wonder if he was doing enough to unleash his inner potential. He took up new things outside of school to try and figure it out. He started swimming at the YMCA and running at Highland Park — activities he can do without people and from a distance.
After graduation, he plans to join the Navy, so in many ways it became an exercise for his future.
“School is a minor part of my life right now,” DesVergnes said. “Back then, school was the biggest part of my life. I loved my friends at school and little golden moments that would happen at school. But it’s sad to see them go without a proper goodbye.”
It also granted him growth in perspective.
DesVergnes lost a great-uncle to coronavirus, and his grandmother also died during the pandemic — although not from the virus itself. But even through those challenges, DesVergnes said he soon realized his privilege and how much he had that others did not.
Throughout the pandemic his family maintained their jobs. They had a roof over their head — even if some days they wanted to get out of it — and had food to eat, friends to visit after the pandemic and cars to visit them with. For his family, the pandemic and the isolation it brought will someday end. For others, he realized, it might not.
“My greatest takeaway from this pandemic is to just endure,” DesVergnes said. “You have to keep going. Just endure, endure. Just never give up.
“Looking back, it almost seems dystopian. But at the same time, it was like a coming of age thing. It was definitely a transition year, and as it hit, I changed a lot. It matured me.”
Kelsey Hubler, 18, Mansfield
Instead of focusing on the senior year she lost, Kelsey Hubler is looking forward with hope to the senior year still left in her future.
The Mansfield High School senior is part of the class council that is pulling together senior events to close out a year unlike any other. But at the same time, the certainty of their ability to put on those events — and the pandemic that would prevent them — is still in question.
Still, Hubler hopes to scrape together any sense of a “normal” senior year as she can.
Soccer season was a good start. Although other fall sports were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, Hubler’s senior soccer season went on like normal — albeit with a few different rules. The team was able to play all of their scheduled games and even participate in a league championship, even though the state tournament was canceled.
“It was able to be a constant in our lives, even in the pandemic,” Hubler, 18, said.
It also gave her a core group of friends to rely on throughout the pandemic. Hubler tried not to expand her circle too much outside of her soccer peers in precaution of exposing herself or others to coronavirus.
But there were things she lost, too. Friday night football games. Hubler quit track, a sport she participated in for three years, because virtual meets took away the competitiveness and camaraderie she enjoyed most about it.
“There’s a lot of people I haven’t seen in over a year,” she said.
By the time seniors return in-person in May, she hopes things will be looking up.
“I think it’s going to be good to see all of our class again before we all go off,” Hubler said. “And I still feel like over summer, I’ll be able to create some of the memories I missed out on during the school year.”
She said seniors have already planned to go ahead with “senior assassin,” a game where students hunt and tag other assigned student targets with a Nerf gun in a class-wide competition. The district has approved prom and the traditional senior boat cruise for June, pending state guidance and venue restrictions.
And graduation this year will include a traditional ceremony and a car parade that was introduced as a celebration for last year’s seniors.
After graduation, Hubler said she and her friends have plans to go to the beach, make spontaneous memories and visit their favorite cliff jumping spot in Rhode Island.
“The sense of normalcy that comes from all of that — that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” she said. “We still have a month.
“This was a time and a hardship that everyone experienced together. No place in the world was exempt from it. It taught me to learn to be grateful for the people around me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.