High school students looking for certainty, normalcy during uncertain times

In early March, high school students were planning for the start of their spring sports seasons, studying for their SATs and Advanced Placement exams, rehearsing after school for spring concerts and musicals, and maybe even doing some early shopping for prom.
But then the coronavirus pandemic struck, forcing high schoolers across the country out of the classrooms, off playing fields, auditorium stages and all the other fun activities they may have been anticipating.
What most students and parents thought was going to be a temporary break turned into a nearly four-month long hiatus from in-person classes that, as they recently discovered, will be continuing in part into the new school year.
Remote learning — which will turn into hybrid in-person and online learning for the upcoming school year — hasn’t been easy for anyone, least of all the students whose educations and high school experiences are on the line.
The Sun Chronicle asked several area high school students about their experiences with remote learning and what they hoped to see this school year. Their thoughts follow.
Expectations and uncertainty
Ever since Faith DaSilva’s freshman year at Seekonk High School, she’s looked forward to her volleyball senior night, a tradition where the underclassmen decorate the gym with posters celebrating the senior athletes during one of the last games of the season.
Now a senior, DaSilva, who was also going to be one of the team’s captains, isn’t sure her season will even take place amidst the still-present threat of coronavirus. (The MIAA announced Wednesday that practices for volleyball and some other sports can start Sept. 18.)
“Senior night is just such a special moment,” DaSilva said. “The fact that it might not happen is a little heartbreaking.”
This summer, DaSilva and her team resorted to socially-distant, optional practices in replacement of their normal more regimented schedule.
DaSilva is just one of thousands of high school students across the country facing new challenges associated with trying to maintain a regular schedule during a global pandemic. Seekonk High announced earlier in August that it was planning on employing a hybrid learning plan where students would attend classes in-person two days a week and learn online the remaining three days.
Although she is grateful to return to school in any capacity, DaSilva said some of her friends were upset they wouldn’t be able to attend in-person classes on the same days as their friends. Overall, she said, the new schedule is going to take some getting used to.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty in general,” DaSilva said. “I think it’s just overall just going to be a very different experience. “It’s not starting out to be the senior year anyone hoped for it to be, but I think we can make the best of it.”
DaSilva and other incoming seniors are also having to deal with the added stress of college application deadlines looming over them, and with college tours and access to guidance counselors in some cases limited, the process, for some, has been made all the more difficult.
“I was able to tour one college before everything closed down, but I haven’t really been able to do too much else now with COVID,” DaSilva said. “It’s definitely a lot harder to see my options and what I’m interested in without actually getting to go there and see it for myself. It’s kind of hard for me especially because I’m so indecisive; I know science is the general field that I want to go into, but I can’t decide if I want to do marine biology or environmental sciences or forensics. So, it’s kind of hard to narrow down what college I think is best for me, especially while being virtual.”
Preserving remaining normalcy
For Jenna Machado, it’s about preserving what’s left.
Machado, a senior at Attleboro High School, emphasized how much she hopes her fellow students will take the mask protocol and social distancing seriously in order to save what little normalcy her senior year might still be able to offer.
“It’s my last year, so I just want to go and I want to get my classes done,” Machado said. “And I don’t want the whole school to be shut down because some kids fail to comply with the rules that are being set in place.”
Despite last spring’s challenges, Machado said she thought her teachers did a good job continuing to teach as best as they could. Her biggest struggle, she said, was staying focused.
“A lot of kids are hands-on learners and cannot sit in front of a computer all day,” Machado said. “I have learned that I am definitely one of those learners.”
After coming to that realization, she said her teachers stepped up to help last semester.
“With my teachers, I always got one-on-one learning if I needed it,” she said. “I would reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, can we talk about this?’ and we would set up a Google Meet.”
Hoping for more
Kate Corbett, a senior at Seekonk High, said that although she believes hybrid learning is the best option for the majority of her school, but those who need a full online option, should have the benefit of Seekonk teachers.
“They created sort of like this link to another online school program,” she said. “I just think it would have been better for us to still have the option to be completely virtual, but connect with our Seekonk teachers because most of the course is going to be online anyway.”
“I understand this is a lot of work for teachers, but the safety of the students, I think, has to come before anything else, and if they don’t feel safe going to school, I don’t think it’s a great option.”
Corbett said she was planning on going fully remote before the plan was released.
“And then as soon as my Mom told me that it’s not Seekonk teachers, it’s a virtual academy, I was like, ‘OK, nevermind,’” Corbett said.
Although Corbett said she doesn’t have a clear idea about how her school is actually going to run — she mentioned one-direction hallways, three-feet-apart desks, minimally populated classrooms — she plans on taking extra precautions beyond what is required in order to stay as safe as possible.
“I think some teachers are allowed to bring a change of clothes to only wear at school, so if that’s something we’re allowed to do, I’ll do that, but I don’t even know if we’re gonna have access to bathrooms to change, honestly,” she said.
Corbett’s also planning on bringing extra masks and hand sanitizer, and will be washing her hands frequently.
“But it’s really hard to plan for anything because we really don’t have a super clear idea of how the school day is going to run,” she said.
Hoping for understanding
Brody Rosenberg, a junior at North Attleboro High School, also has college in the back of his mind, though he’s optimistic colleges will understand students who may have struggled during last spring’s quick transition to remote learning.
“I feel because this is a nationwide, or worldwide, thing, they definitely will be understanding when it comes to acceptances,” he said. “If people have a lack of activity throughout everything going on.”
Rosenberg also mentioned how he was excited at the prospect of seeing friends in-person for the first time since the start of quarantine in March.
“There’s people I haven’t seen in six months,” he said. “There are people that I only see in school on a daily basis, but I used to see them five hours a day because they were in five of my classes, you know? But I wouldn’t see them outside of school just because we run in different groups, we play different sports. So I’m definitely excited to see everyone again.”
College on her mind
Kate Barrett, a junior at North Attleboro High School, is a part of the dance team at her school, though she doesn’t expect the team will be able to meet in any regular capacity this year.
“We usually perform at the school rallies,” Barrett said. “And we can’t have any in-school rallies now.”
Barrett said college is on her mind, and expects the process to be made harder by the pandemic.
“It’s kind of a lot, especially since we have to apply next year and some colleges aren’t even opening this year,” she said. “And I signed up for the SAT, but I don’t know if it’s going to happen because they’ve been canceling some of them.”
“It’s just a long process that’s made much more difficult with everything that’s going on.”
Thinking of others
Trinity Medeiros, a sophomore at Attleboro High School, said she believes hybrid learning is the best option Attleboro has right now, given the challenges some of her peers faced last semester with going completely remote.
“In my opinion, if we stayed completely at home, which would be the safest, people just aren’t going to do the work because like, when we had to go out of school, everyone’s work ethic went down dramatically,” Medeiros said. “And so now with the hybrid, I think it’s a bit better because people will have more of a reason to do the work.”
Medeiros said she actually enjoyed the independence of remote learning, but noticed that other students, including her two brothers who also attend Attleboro High, found it difficult to stay self-motivated.
“I always felt better when I could do class in my bed with my cat next to me,” Medeiros said. “But I know for my brothers, they had trouble getting up, and I know some other people in my circle felt the same way.”
Attleboro High, along with other area schools, instituted a pass-fail grading system last semester in order to make up for the lost time in class and the change in schedule, which Medeiros said made it hard for some of her classmates to find motivation to work as hard as they would have normally.
“Because even if you did the minimum amount of work, you were going to be fine,” she said.
Worried about activities
Korryn Cartwright, a freshman at Seekonk High, said she is worried that she and the rest of her classmates will miss out on some of the normal high school activities she has been looking forward to.
“Big things, like football games, are super popular at the school,” Cartwright said. “I’d be really disappointed if there weren’t football games or there wasn’t a swim team or there were no sports. It’s a huge part of the environment at our school, but I definitely understand like it’s about people’s safety.”
Like others, Cartwright said she found it difficult to learn the material from her middle school teachers last semester after going remote, and hopes for more structure this year. And, of course, hopes to be able to see her friends again.
“I’m just ready to, like, be human again,” she said. “To be a somewhat normal high schooler.”
