ATTLEBORO — The Parks and Forestry Department has scheduled the 10th annual “Holiday Happening” parade and “Family Fun Day” for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Highland Park.
The event is free and will feature a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, face painting, holiday crafts, games, photo opportunities, pizza, raffles, cookies and hot chocolate.
Those activities will be preceded by a holiday parade starting at Capron Park.
It will travel down Dennis Street to Mechanic Street and end at Highland Park.
The event was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the second annual “Holiday Wreath Creation” contest will be held at Capron Park in conjunction with the “Holiday Happening” celebration.
A $20 donation is suggested to participate in the contest.
With the donation each participant will be given a wreath to decorate in their own creative manner.
Wreaths can be dedicated to a family, friend, business or loved one.
Each wreath will be assigned a number for voting purposes and will be displayed in Capron Park.
Voting will be held for best theme, most unique, most holiday spirit and best decorated.
Ballots will be available at the park.
Prizes will be awarded for the wreaths receiving the most votes in each category.
The money raised from this event will help fund next year’s event.
Those with questions can contact the Park Department at 774-203-1865.
