Lawns, windows and rooftops festooned with bright lights, elaborate garland wraps and displays of Santa Claus and other beloved Christmas characters are normal to see this time of year.
But if you think you’ve noticed more elaborate outside decorations and light displays than ever before, you are right. Those involved in the outside business say the public’s desire to put twinkling lights and cheerful images on display seems bigger than ever during this pandemic December.
“There’s been first-time calls, our regular customers all wanted a bit of everything and calls started earlier than usual,” says Colleen Cavanagh, general manager of operations at Christmas Décor by StayGreen Irrigation in North Attleboro.
In addition to the year-round landscaping irrigation business, StayGreen manages an outdoor decorating and lighting display installation business during the holiday season. Cavanagh, who started receiving inquiries in early fall, sees a connection between the long and difficult year of the pandemic and the displays that many customers, including the newer ones, are asking for.
“We’ve noticed people want a lot of color this year. Most years there’s a balance between that and the orders for all white lights, but we’re definitely seeing more color this year,” she said, referring to orders for roof lights, tree branch wraps and other festive displays shining on properties across the area.
Cavanagh said in addition to the surge in holiday display decorating, the pandemic’s impact on event venues prompted other inquiries in recent months related to weddings.
“There was a sharp increase in home weddings over the past few months as venues shut down, and we got an uptick in calls for that too,” she said. “Families never expected they would do the wedding from their home, and they want to brighten things up, they want lighting all over the trees, things like that.”
Cavanagh, who has been managing the office operations for owner Paul Parker for over a decade, said like all businesses, COVID regulations have meant making adjustments, including putting more vehicles on the road to allow for fewer staff in each vehicle, everyone wearing masks and other changes.
“We try not to go into people’s homes, but unlike many businesses, it helps that the work is mostly outside.”
The Kwak family of Attleboro took the do-it-yourself route creating a bright and imaginative lights display on their property because for them, that’s half the fun.
“We’ve always been Christmas people and we do it all ourselves,” said Gregory Kwak, referring also to his wife Michelle and five children, which includes two sets of twins.
They created a festive and imaginative display this year at their 53 Hazel St. home that exceeds what they’ve done in past years. Kwak said they decided that the decorating for this Christmas would be their biggest effort yet in response to the pandemic.
“We’ve always had a lights display and decorated on the porch and along the fence but we felt because 2020 has been such a hard year, we wanted to step it up a bit," he said. "So we’ve done twice as many lights as we used to. We have a Grinch display that’s bigger than before and we have a big music component.”
As someone who has done a big outside decorating display for many years, Kwak said he has definitely noticed an increase in homes being decorated this year and it was starting earlier than usual.
“We had the itch early for sure," he said. "We saw other people starting really early this fall and so we started some of it well before Thanksgiving.
“When we had extra time on Thanksgiving weekend, we started ramping up with the lights and the garland and everything.”
Kwak said in previous years they added extra lights or displays beyond the original set-up in the final weeks leading up to Christmas.
He gives the credit to his wife for sorting out how to best showcase their home’s spectacular display of lights, music and characters, which are dominated by those from the beloved Christmas classic, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
Michelle and their 10-year old daughter Arabella, one of the twins, worked on the Grinch display. In addition to the green grouch himself, it features the dog Max, Cindy-Lou Who, the Whos of Whoville and the sleigh that travels to Mount Crumpit.
Michelle also did the brainstorming on how to synchronize the holiday music program and flashing lights display, which allows passing motorists to pull up the music inside their car. The whole thing is connected to an FM transmitter signal.
Arabella and her four brothers, including 15-year old Darius, 10-year old Gabriel, and 8-year old twins Theodore and Myles, were ecstatic the day the whole display was set up and ready to go..
“The day we got it all set up, we turned on the music to check if it was all coordinated with the lights," Kwak said. "he kids ran across the street to see how it all looked at a distance and started dancing to the music, they all said it looks so cool!
"That alone made it definitely worth it.”
Like many families, Kwak said his will not be having the kind of Christmas they are used to, and due to health concerns there will be no traditional visit by their grandparents and cousins.
Though it’s another disappointment added to a long list during the year 2020, Kwak said he, Michelle and his children hope a little bit of the joy and magic of Christmas is felt by people as they pass by 53 Hazel St. this December.
“We just wanted to bring extra cheer to everyone," he said. "And those who may be driving by, we know it’s been a hard year. We wanted to maximize the fun and spirit of it all.”
