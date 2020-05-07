MANSFIELD -- Electric rates will be reduced by five percent after July 1, the town's electric light department said Thursday.
Joseph Sollecito, general manager of the electric light department, said in a statement that the reduction was the result of adjusted purchase power charges that reflect projected decreases in power costs.
The rate reduction was approved for residential and commercial customers by the town's light commissioners on April 29, he said.
The new rates are 45 percent lower for residential customers and 30 percent lower for commercial customers than National Grid rates, according to Sollecito.
"Our staff and the board of light commissioners are dedicated to providing the best service at the lowest costs for our customers," Sollecito said.
"During this time of uncertainty," he said, "we want our customers know we are committed to keeping our rates as affordable as possible."
