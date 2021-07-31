ATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association endorsed mandatory vaccinations for all hospital employees on Thursday.
But that’s all it is, an endorsement, which means hospitals like Sturdy Memorial in Attleboro, a member of the association, can still make its own decision when it wants to make it.
The Sun Chronicle asked Sturdy Friday if it interpreted the endorsement as a mandate and a spokeswoman said no.
“The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association endorses mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, it is not a requirement for members,” Kathi Hague, speaking for the administration, said in an emailed statement.
In previous comments this week the hospital said it was still considering mandatory vaccinations for employees, but was waiting for “full FDA ... approval.”
The three vaccines now administered nationwide are made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson companies, but have only been approved for “emergency use” by the FDA.
The MHA statement said mandatory vaccinations were in “the best interests of ... patients and healthcare workers.”
“The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association has reviewed the scientific and public health literature and has concluded that mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers is in the best interest of the public health and safety of patients and healthcare workers,” it said.
“As part of their mission, Massachusetts hospitals and health systems recognize that healthcare professionals hold a distinct responsibility to be vaccinated and endorse a statewide mandate for all hospital and health system workers to be fully vaccinated.”
Sturdy’s statement on Wednesday was issued after Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems, Lifespan and Care New England, announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The announcements came as the delta variant of coronavirus continues to spread.
Other hospitals in Massachusetts announced vaccination mandates about a month ago.
Morton Hospital in Taunton, part of Steward Health Care, which has hospitals nationwide, also does not require employees to be vaccinated, according to a statement issued to The Sun Chronicle.
