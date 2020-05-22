The area’s diverse religious communities are taking different routes when it comes to welcoming their congregations to worship once again.
Gov. Charlie Baker has included houses of worship in Phase 1 of the state’s gradual reopening plan, and some in this area say they are ready to go this Sunday, while adhering to restrictions, of course.
Others, however, are holding back.
Under the state’s stay-at-home order issued in March, gatherings, including religious meetings, were limited to 10 persons. Many faith groups decided to abandon in-person services and opt for virtual, online worship instead until the restrictions were lifted.
Baker’s plan, announced Monday, permits churches to reopen their doors to worship services provided they comply with safeguards to minimize transmission of the coronavirus.
These include requiring all worshipers to wear face coverings, limiting attendance to 40 percent of building capacity, restricting access to pews or fixed seating in order to space families at least 6 feet apart, devising ways to enhance indoor ventilation, suspending related social gatherings and modifying communal rituals.
Rabbi Leora Abelson of Attleboro’s Agudas Achim said in an email that the synagogue has a working group considering the governor’s guidelines and evaluating the community’s needs.
That centers, she said, around “Judaism’s fundamental value of ‘pikuach nefesh,’ preserving life. We aren’t planning to meet in person this week, and we will be keeping our congregation and website updated as our plans continue to evolve. Meantime, our virtual programming and gatherings remain vibrant.”
Waters Church, one of the area’s largest, nondenominational congregations, however, is not waiting. Spokesman Brent Trethewey said the church — which has a campus at 57 John Deitch Square in North Attleboro and another in Norwood — is planning to open for live services at 10 a.m. Sunday, “following all social distancing rules and protocols.”
Waters has a large sanctuary area, Trethewey noted, that can hold up to 1,500 people. “We will have 400,” he said, adding that ushers will ensure that everyone is 6 feet apart and wearing a mask.
“The hardest part,” he said, “will be resisting the urge to hug everyone.”
Other church functions, such as children’s church and the cafeteria, will be closed, however. And the church will still host online services for anyone who does not feel comfortable attending in person.
Muhammad Yusuf, president of the board of the Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro, said the mosque would only be able to accommodate about 18 people under the new rules.
“Opening up would be good,” he said, particularly as this weekend marks the Eid al-Fitr which celebrates the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims are supposed to fast during the day.
However, Yusuf said that “as long as there is a potential for harm,” the center would limit the number of people allowed “until the next phase of reopening, until social distancing rules can be relaxed. The safety of people is of primary concern.”
The Attleboro center, he said, is following the lead of the Islamic Center of New England in Sharon, whose board released a statement, saying in part that it would follow guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent any spread of the virus.
“Our programs will remain robust on our virtual platforms and we will continue with our drive-thru ... celebration,” Yusuf said.
Area Catholic parishes will follow directives from their bishops. Those, however, differ somewhat between the Fall River Diocese, which encompasses the towns in Bristol County, and the Archdiocese of Boston, which includes those in Norfolk County.
Parishes in Norfolk County may be allowed to open as early as Saturday, although an official directive suggests pastors may want to delay until next Sunday, May 31. Churches in the Fall River Diocese were instructed to delay opening until May 31, which is the feast of Pentecost in the liturgical calendar.
“It’s difficult to preach to an empty church,” said the Rev. Craig Pregana of Attleboro’s St. John the Evangelist and St. Vincent de Paul parishes. “It would be wonderful to have people in church.”
However, he said, “We have to sit down and come up with a plan.”
As of Friday, the websites for Catholic parishes in Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville did not indicate when live Masses or other services would begin.
The Massachusetts Council of Churches, which represents a variety of Protestant and Orthodox Church groups, was urging caution, too.
“We are convinced that churches are designed to be places of healing, not sources of sickness,” the group said in a statement.” No pastor wants to cause harm to their people or their neighbors. We’re advising much caution and prioritizing concern for those people most at-risk in our churches and our communities.”
One Foxboro pastor said he thought the governor’s decision to include churches in the Phase 1 reopening was a mistake.
“Personally, I was very disappointed and shocked that the governor would open up churches in the first phase,” said the Rev. Edward Cardoza, rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. “I think the governor’s done a very good job, but on this particular piece I think he caved.”
