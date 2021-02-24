The United States passed 500,000 deaths Monday, nearly one year after the coronavirus pandemic came to its shores.
By Tuesday at 6 p.m., the toll had risen to 502,005.
How does that compare to the Spanish flu that hit in 1918? And how does it translate locally?
An article published on the Stanford University website reports that 28 percent of the U.S. population of approximately 103.2 million people contracted the Spanish flu.
That equals 28,896,000 cases.
The death toll was estimated to be 675,000.
Those numbers equate to a death rate of 2.33 percent.
So far this year, 28,239,571 Americans out of a population of approximately 331 million have contracted the disease as of Tuesday night, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
That means 8.5 percent of the U.S. population has, at some point, been stricken with the disease.
Out of that number, 502,005 have died.
That’s a death rate of 1.77 percent.
The U.S. death rate is lower than the worldwide death rate for coronavirus, which is 2.21 percent with 2,481,668 dying out of 111,997,291 cases, according to Johns Hopkins.
If U.S. cases and deaths are removed from the worldwide totals, the number of deaths is 1,979,663 and the number of cases is 83,758,720, which results in an even higher worldwide death rate of 2.36 percent.
In Massachusetts the number of confirmed cases on Tuesday, according the state’s Department of Public Health, was 541,908, with the number of confirmed deaths totaling 15,564 for a death rate of 2.87 percent.
A population of 6,964,383 and a case count of 541,908 means 7.7 percent of Massachusetts residents contracted the disease, which is .8 points lower than the U.S. rate.
As of Tuesday, the total number of deaths in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area was 254 with 12,800 cases for a death rate of 1.98 percent.
The case numbers are from DPH and deaths were reported by the communities to The Sun Chronicle.
For the week ending Feb. 20, the number of cases in Bristol County, according to DPH, totaled 54,720 with 1,462 deaths for a death rate of 2.67 percent.
In Norfolk County there were 44,228 cases and 1,593 deaths for a death rate of 3.60.
All told, the population in The Sun Chronicle area is approximately 196,000.
With 12,800 cases that means 6.5 percent of the area’s population has contracted the disease, which is 1.2 points lower than the state’s number and 2 points lower than the U.S. number.
Deaths by community are as follows.
Attleboro, 103; Foxboro, 2; Mansfield, 22; North Attleboro, 31; Norfolk, 3; Norton, 11; Plainville, 9; Rehoboth, 9; Seekonk, 9; Wrentham 55.
