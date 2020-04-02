The North Attleboro-based sewing group that has made more than a 1,000 face masks for area medical facilities and nursing homes uses these patterns and instructions.
What you will need:
Two different colors of 100% cotton fabric (quilting weight is best). Wash fabric in hot water and dry on high heat, ¼-inch flat elastic, grosgrain ribbon or twill tape will work as well. Non-woven featherweight interfacing.
Cut the elastic 2-6 inches long or 4 - 18” pieces of ribbon
To make:
Adult
1. Cut 9x7.5 of each of your fabrics (Be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally) and 2- 6” x5” Interfacing. Iron interfacing to the wrong ride of both fabrics then put right sides of cotton fabric together
2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic or ribbon with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.
3. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back. Or sew the second piece of ribbon on to the corner. The tails of the ribbon will be to the center of the mask
4. Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again put an elastic (or ribbon) with the edge out.
5. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.
6. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5” to 2” open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out and press.
7. Pin 3 tucks/pleats on the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction and press.
8. Sew down the pleats by sewing around the edge of the mask twice.
9. Wash and press them again before delivering.
https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask
A different Style that we also like
https://www.craftpassion.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern
https://sew4home.com/diy-face-mask-patterns-resources
