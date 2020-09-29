Flu season — just regular old flu — used to see a big push among public health officials and private companies to get people to line up for their annual shots.
This year, however, will be a bit different, even though the need to be vaccinated against the seasonal flu has never been more critical.
In addition, demand is up for the children’s version of the vaccine, likely due to the state mandate that all children get it by Dec. 31 in order to attend school, according to Jamie Conlon, public health nurse in Rehoboth.
While some towns are still holding clinics, many people are being directed to their personal health care providers. But, in any case, local health officials contacted by The Sun Chronicle are urging people to get the shots soon for the same reasons cited by authorities nationwide.
They fear that the confluence of COVID-19 and influenza could result in a “twindemic” that will further overburden hospitals and testing locations. They are urging flu shots for nearly everyone, and the sooner the better, the New York Times reported recently. “We don’t have many arrows in our quiver in terms of combating COVID,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, the chief medical officer for Walgreens, which began administering the vaccine across its stores on Aug. 17. That’s why medical professionals are focusing instead on minimizing flu cases, so “resources go where they need to,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro will not be scheduling the kind of public clinics it has in the past.
“We are educating the community and our patients about the importance of getting the flu vaccine and are encouraging them to schedule their flu shot through their primary care provider or pediatrician,” Kate Gwiazdowski, a hospital spokeswoman said. “For those who may not have a primary care provider, we have recently welcomed five new physicians who have the capability to see new patients and address their health and flu vaccine needs in a timely manner.”
The City of Attleboro is also offering flu shots to residents at the health department.
Large employers like Schneider Electric (the former Foxboro Company), which once provided flu shots to the more than 900 employees at its Foxboro location, are offering alternatives to on-site immunizations. “We’ve had onsite (clinics) as well as vouchers,” Kelly Bierman, Schneider’s U.S. well-being manager, said.
The company is offering free vouchers for employees to get flu shots at any CVS across the country, or they can go to a family physician as long as it’s in its insurance network, Bierman said.
The town’s health board is also advising people who want flu shots to explore private options, although it’s largely a question of supply and demand.
“We are only getting enough vaccine for our first responders, employees and some home-bound residents. We are not planning any large-scale clinics at this time,” Health Director Pauline Zajdel wrote in an email. “Other options are CVS, Walmart and other pharmacies.”
But some public health agencies are still opting for clinics, although with social distancing in mind.
“Most of the local boards of health are holding flu clinics for the public,” Anne Marie Flemming, public health nurse in North Attleboro, said in an email.
Some towns are doing drive-by formats while others are offering vaccinations by appointment, she noted.
In addition, North Attleboro will be vaccinating parents of school-aged children when their children are getting vaccinated at the schools. “I will also be setting up flu clinics the middle to end of October for the general public that will be by appointment at the town hall to maintain COVID precautions.” she said.
“I will have to stress no walk-ins as I have always taken care of people who would just walk in. It makes it a little challenging but we’ll do our best to help people get vaccinated,” she said.
The Norton Health Department also partners with the schools to make seasonal flu vaccine available for children. “We are able to give state-supplied vaccine to all persons under 19 years of age. These clinics are held in each school on specific dates,” Donna Palmer, public health nurse, said.
The town also provides seasonal flu vaccine to the town employees, she added.
Jeanine Murphy, the public health nurse in Wrentham, says interest in flu shots has been high already.
“We are seeing folks coming into our office that have not been in to see us for years,” she said in an email.
Two drive-thru flu clinics in Wrentham had to be canceled due to a distribution issue with the vaccine manufacturer, she said, and it’s uncertain at this point when those will be rescheduled.
However, she said, the town does have a medium-dose quadrivalent vaccine for those 18 and over, and a high-dose quadrivalent for those over 65 years of age. They will be offered by appointment in the nurses’ office. (Call 508-284-5485).
Rehoboth held a drive-thru pediatric influenza vaccine clinic last week. “The response was overwhelming and we used all of the pediatric vaccine that we had received from the state of Massachusetts. We are planning on offering more pediatric clinics in the coming weeks when we receive more vaccine from the state of Massachusetts,” according to Conlon, the town’s public health nurse.
“Anyone ages 9 and over can get a flu vaccine at most local pharmacies, which many insurances cover,” she said in an email. “The problem is with younger children who are not able to be vaccinated at pharmacies and would have to see their pediatricians. I think the convenience of the drive-thru clinic was well received in the community.”
Seekonk has held a public clinic already, offering the nasal mist vaccine. Another, set for Thursday, is already booked and another on Oct. 8 is by appointment only.
