Cases of coronavirus are going through the roof locally and statewide, but the number of patients being hospitalized and dying are lower than those recorded during the first surge of cases in the spring.
As of Friday, the state had recorded 22,794 cases for the week, with Saturday still to go.
That number is 5,818 cases higher than the week ending April 25, which recorded 16,976 cases and was the previous high number.
At that time, the number of patients hospitalized averaged 3,890 per day.
By contrast, the number of patients hospitalized for the virus this week on average is 962 per day through Friday.
That’s a decline of 2,928 per day, or about 75 percent.
And when it comes to deaths, the numbers are similar.
For the week ending April 25, the state averaged 167 deaths per day and totaled 1,170 for the week.
It averaged 2,425 cases per day and totaled 16,976.
Through Friday, there was an average of 39 deaths per day with a total of 233 deaths for the week.
The state is averaging 3,799 case per day for a total of 22,794 so far.
That’s an 80 percent reduction in deaths coupled with a 56 percent increase in cases.
The state is no longer reporting the number of daily cases for local hospitals such as Sturdy Memorial in Attleboro, but it’s likely Sturdy and other hospitals are seeing an increase in coronavirus patients, as the statewide numbers indicate.
The numbers statewide show a 139 percent increase in hospitalizations, jumping from a daily average of 403 on Oct. 1 to the current 962.
While fortunately the numbers are much lower than during the first surge, Sturdy is preparing for the worst, one of its doctors said.
During a virtual Zoom discussion on the pandemic last Sunday hosted by City Councilor Todd Kobus, Dr. Brian Patel said the hospital is ready for whatever comes.
“We’re definitely prepared for increased capacity within the hospital,” he told the discussion group that included various city and state officials.
He noted that the hospital has designated overflow areas for coronavirus patients if needed and that Sturdy has increased staffing and personal protection equipment supplies.
Patel said plans are in place for cooperation with other hospitals if Sturdy reaches capacity.
In early May, records show that Sturdy had as many as 49 coronavirus patients a day and as many as eight in the Intensive Care Unit.
Those numbers dwindled during the summer to the single digits for total patients per day and stayed that way until October, when the number of cases started to increase.
During the height of the first surge in April, the state was averaging 1,046 patients per day in ICUs.
During the current surge, the state is averaging 240 patients per day in ICUs, which represents a decline of 77 percent.
