For Christians, this Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent — the 40-day period leading up to Easter.
Traditionally, Ash Wednesday for some Christian communities includes the distribution of ashes, a symbol of mourning and repentance.
Catholics, for example, customarily receive a cross-shaped mark of ashes on their foreheads at special services as the priest repeats the ancient formula that begins, “Remember that you are dust....”
(The ashes themselves typically come from the burning of palm fronds left over from Palm Sunday of the previous year.)
However, that kind of up close and personal contact won’t be possible this Wednesday and, as a recent social media posting from the Transfiguration of the Lord parish in North Attleboro noted, “Ash Wednesday will look very differently this year — why break with the 2020 tradition?!”
In some cases, distribution will be in person, but contact-less. In others, the observance will be strictly virtual.
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River will allow the priest to sprinkle ashes on a person’s forehead, rather than mark them with his thumb, using a ritual that has long been the practice at the Vatican in Rome, according to Catholic News Service. Parishes in the Boston Archdiocese will follow similar rules.
According to the Fall River Diocese website, “Given concern about the spread of the coronavirus, the practice has the advantage of not requiring the priest or deacon to touch multiple people.”
The Vatican published its guidance on the distribution of ashes last month. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments directed priests to say the formula for distributing the ashes once to everyone present, rather than to each person as it appears in the Roman Missal: ‘Repent, and believe in the Gospel,’ or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.’” the note said.
“The priest then cleanses his hands, puts on a face mask and distributes the ashes to those who come to him or, if appropriate, he goes to those standing in their places. The priest takes the ashes and sprinkles them on the head of each one without saying anything,” according to the Vatican’s instructions.
Different churches have different schedules for the distribution of ashes. In some cases, ashes will be given during Masses on Wednesday. Some parishes will schedule special services for their distribution. Parishioners should consult their individual church websites.
While the Ash Wednesday ritual is usually seen as distinctively Catholic, other denominations have their own versions, but those, too, are being modified in response to concerns over the coronavirus.
At Immanuel Lutheran Church in Attleboro, for example, the ashes will be distributed at the entrance to the church sanctuary from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Pastor John Keough “will use a fresh Q-tip on each recipient. He will be wearing his mask and asks that those receiving ashes do so also,” the church bulletin says.
All Saints Episcopal Church in Attleboro plans a virtual Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. “Ashes will be made available at the church for pick up by parishioners in advance of our Wednesday evening Zoom service,” the Rev. Meghan Sweeney said in an email.
Again, different churches have differing plans for the Wednesday observances. Details can be found on the individual church websites and social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.