Gov. Charlie Baker has eased closing time restrictions on businesses and the suggested curfew for night owls, but the reaction locally was muted.
No one was jumping for joy, although the change was welcomed.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the mandate that requires many businesses, including restaurants, to close at 9:30 p.m. will be rescinded.
Baker also on Thursday lifted the advisory urging people to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
That’s also effective at 5 a.m. on Monday.
Tony Canova, owner of Canova Italian Bar & Grill on Union Street in Attleboro, described lifting the closing mandate as a “step in the right direction,” even though it won’t help him.
His restaurant closes at or before that time anyway, so it won’t make a difference.
“We’ve never altered our hours since the pandemic began,” he said.
What has been altered is how many patrons are allowed inside at any one time.
Changing that will be key to improving business, Canova said.
Currently there’s a 25 percent capacity limit in most businesses, including restaurants.
That’s scheduled to remain in effect until at least Feb. 8.
The latest moves come as the surge in coronavirus cases appears to be on the wane.
For the week ending Jan. 9, the state recorded an average of 5,706 confirmed cases per day.
For the week ending Jan.16, that number was 5,156 cases per day, a 9.6 percent drop.
After six days this week the average number of confirmed case per day is 3,969, which is a 30.4 percent drop from two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations have declined as well.
Two weeks ago there was an average of 2,354 people per day hospitalized with coronavirus.
After six days this week that number was down 7 percent to 2,173.
John Morin at Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro said the new closing time will allow his hospitality business to be more hospitable.
He said he and his workers often have to remind people of the early closing time, which can cause them to rush through their meals.
“It helps not having to ask people to leave,” Morin said. “That was the toughest part about it. Now they don’t have to be rushed and they can enjoy a relaxing meal.”
He echoed Canova, saying easing capacity restrictions will help even more.
Nils Patel at Attleboro Wine & Spirits on Park Street was happy about the longer hours because his business typically gets a lot of late night customers.
Unlike restaurant patrons, they don’t tarry. They are in and out.
“That’s good because we lost a lot of business,” he said. “It will definitely help.”
A clerk at Sun Market on Union Street in Attleboro said allowing later hours won’t affect her business because the market usually closes at 7:30 p.m.
Manager Nicole Hartley at the Pleasant Street Bar & Grill in Attleboro welcomed the longer hours.
“We’ll be able to stay open a little longer,” she said. “It will help, we’ll see how it goes.”
She pointed out that some nights, such as Friday and Saturday, it doesn’t start to get busy until around 9 p.m.
Capacity is the key to getting business back to normal, she said.
“If we can get back to full capacity or half at least, it will be a lot better,” Hartley said.
A supervisor at The Gym@Norton on Route 123, who did not want his name used, said the new hours will have little impact on his operation because the gym normally closed at 10 p.m. before the pandemic.
So chopping off 30 minutes did not have much of an impact.
“It’s not a huge difference,” he said. “But if you have 24-hour gym then it would definitely have a big impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.