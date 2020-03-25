The isolation and stress created by the coronaovirus pandemic is worrying advocates for domestic abuse survivors.
People have been advised to stay at home this week under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“It’s definitely a concern for people who live in an abusive situation, whether it’s domestic or sexual violence,” said Marcia Szymanski, executive director of New Hope Inc., the Attleboro-based nonprofit that serves domestic abuse victims.
With people isolated and at home under the state of emergency, “that perpetrator can be even more controlling and abusive,” Szymanski said.
Most stores and businesses are closed and children are home from school. Many people have lost their jobs, leading to financial stresses on top of the fear of getting the potentially deadly virus.
The stresses caused by the pandemic may also result in first time incidents of domestic violence, Szymanski said.
“It’s an awful amount of stress for families,” she said.
Now that children are home, they may be exposed to witnessing domestic violence or becoming victims of physical abuse.
Survivors may also not be able to call anyone with their abuser always in the house, Szymanski said, which may force survivors to alter their safety plan and “what you do to keep yourself safe.”
Toni Troop, the director of communications and development at Jane Doe Inc., said it is important for family, friends and co-workers to maintain contact with those they know are being abused.
“We know from survivors that their abusers tell them nobody cares about them or that they will never be believed. We need to show we care,” Troop said.
Advocates for survivors want to emphasize that help is still available.
Although the New Hope offices are closed, the staff is working remotely and the hotline 1-800-323-4673 (HOPE) is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide services.
In addition, by the end of the week or by Monday, New Hope plans to start aweb chat line and one-to-one counseling to meet the needs of survivors.
Since the crisis hit, Szymanski said, calls to the hotline are actually down. However, she said survivors may not be calling because they are home with their abusers.
Troop said advocates have been working closely with various state agencies to make sure victims can receive services they may need as a result of domestic or sexual violence.
Victims can still obtain restraining orders, advocates say, which are stressful enough under normal circumstances never mind having to arrange conference calls now required with courts closed to the public.
Victims are now given paperwork at the courthouse door and a number to call to have a conference call. But that may be problematic if the victim does not have a car or a safe place to go, Szymanski said.
Under emergency orders issued by the state trial court, the amount of time after-hours orders are in effect has been extended and anyone who receives a restraining order can request an in-person hearing once the courts resume normal operations.
Troop said advocates are working statewide to help marginalized communities, such as undocumented immigrants and even documented immigrants, who are afraid to contact police about domestic or sexual violence. The task would be made easier if the state Legislature would pass the Safe Communities Act, she said.
Some police departments are seeing a spike in domestic violence calls, which officials attribute to the mental and financial strain the pandemic has placed on families.
In Attleboro, records show domestic calls rose 29 percent between March 10 and March 24 compared to the same period last year. Domestic charges doubled from three to six.
In Mansfield, Police Chief Ron Sellon said there has been an increase in domestic abuse calls and mental health-related calls.
“When you factor in the stress both from a financial and from a health standpoint it’s placing on people, those signs would point in the direction of potential spikes in those calls for service,” he said.
Sellon said he and his staff and a domestic abuse advocate have discussed the situation and plan to address it.
“We anticipate needing to hit the ground running to try and head off those spikes, as well as to respond to any increases,” Sellon said.
The police department’s Problem Orientated Policing unit follows up on domestic-related calls, which Sellon has previously said has resulted in a 30 percent decline in domestic calls in Mansfield since 2016.
Norton Police Lt. Todd Jackson said Wednesday that there has been an uptick in domestic-related incidents over the last two weeks compared to the previous three two-week periods, from five or six cases to nine.
Nationally, one in four women and one in seven men have experienced physical or sexual violence or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information from New Hope, go to new-hope.org.
Both independencehouse.org and independencehouseteens.org provide virtual assistance by secure HIPAA compliant chat with an Independence House counselor during select business hours.
