FOXBORO -- Santa Claus is coming to town and kids who want to want to whisper their fondest Christmas wishes to the jolly old elf will have that opportunity to do that at Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place — and there won’t be any Plexiglas in the way this year.
Last year, Christmas came at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands were contracting the disease after a summertime dip in cases. The week of Christmas, 28,803 cases were reported statewide along with 347 deaths.
It was before the vaccines were released and precautions were needed, so a Plexiglas shield was put between the kids and Santa at Bass Pro to protect everyone.
And there were other precautions.
Customers got a temperature screening before they got in line and families were socially distanced by decals on the floor.
It wasn’t the best of times and Santa said the Plexiglas made it a little hard to hear the youngsters, according to a Sun Chronicle story.
But that should not be a problem this year as up to 70 percent of Massachusetts residents have been vaccinated, including many children. So the shield has come down, general manager Jeff Moschella said.
However, as a precaution, there will be no lap sitting.
“We are a touch-free Santa visit,” Moschella said. “Kids sit on a bench in front of Santa.”
And there are other fun attractions for the youngsters.
“We offer a free photo with Santa and other activities like a soft-tip archery range, a red rifle laser shooting game and a Lincoln Log building table.”
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, 65 percent of the population has been vaccinated, and that includes 71 percent in Foxboro itself.
Santa is at Bass Pro every day until Christmas listening with care to the little ones there.
Moschella said many kids wear masks, but there’s no mask mandate.
“No requirements for masks, but I’d say the vast majority of kids do wear them,” he said. “But they take them off for the photo.”
And they should.
Santa needs to get a good look at the cherubic faces to which he’ll be delivering presents on Christmas Eve.
Appointments are needed to speak to Santa and they can be scheduled online.
All Santa info is at Santa’s Wonderland 2021 at Basspro.com/santa
Last year at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro, social distancing was in place and Santa was masked.
The mall’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about the accommodations this year, but Emerald Square is having what it calls an “All Out Photos with Santa Event” with theme nights every Tuesday.
For more information go to https://www.emeraldsquare.com/santa/.
To make a reservation go to https://vipholidayphotos.com/MakeReservation.aspx
Providence Place mall did not respond to a request for comment.
