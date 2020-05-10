The faces appear through Zoom as each person speaks.
Then, Karen Peabody’s voice invites the participants, Norton Public School teachers listening from their homes, to shut off their cameras and mute their mics after what has been a long day teaching. Not in front of a classroom filled with students, but in front of a screen that can deliver both success and frustration.
“I hope you’re all doing well tonight. You made it through another day,” Peabody says in a soothing voice. “Thank you for all you’re doing for our kids, for showing up and being consistent and giving them just a little bit of their old life back.”
Each weeknight at 8, Karen Peabody takes the teachers down a guided, reflective path of healing and relaxation for 10 minutes. She affirms their work, their worth and their value.
“Just this Monday through Friday bit of consistency can start to make all the difference in people’s mental health, especially these really wonderful kiddos that you guys have contact with so I hope you understand how important your work is, not only educationally, but emotionally,” she says.
And then, the meditation begins.
“So give yourself permission to relax. Take a couple of deep breaths. Start to sink in your body. Loosen. Relax yourself. With every exhale, let your body start to just soften and really get connected to how your body feels. What do you need to work on tonight? Maybe it’s just relaxation; maybe it’s healing; maybe it’s energizing; maybe it’s all three. Just allow yourself to be in that space.”
This year is Jennifer Carlson’s 23rd year teaching at the Nourse Elementary School. Needless to say, it’s been unlike any other.
“Even though, deep down, I knew the announcement was coming, and I know it’s the right call to make, I still felt like Governor Baker’s words knocked the wind out of me,” she said via email. “I am so sad.”
Carlson, 45, of Taunton, teaches first grade at the school. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she spent her work days conveying concepts and ideas to her students. Now, she spends a lot more time just communicating with everyone.
“Remote teaching is completely different from ‘regular’ teaching,” she said. “The amount of time I need to spend communicating with everyone — through emails, texts, Zooms, meets, phone calls — I had to adapt to. It’s not like sticking my head through a door or running up the hall to ask a question.”
She said her typical day involves many Zoom or Google Meet meetings. They’re with other first grade teachers, with the administration, with the students and with their families.
“Because our situation is unprecedented, everything has been challenging, although now we are in a good groove,” Carlson said.
“We have successfully rolled out a remote learning plan with tech and non-tech options, and the first graders and their families are doing an amazing job at home,” she said. “The greatest success, for me, is having all 20 of my first graders participating in remote learning.”
But that also comes with the challenge of classroom management, a carefully honed skill in person that’s more daunting in a virtual space like Zoom.
“I love seeing them all on one screen and they love to see each other, but I haven’t hung up from a whole class meet without my head spinning,” she said.
Also, having the classroom at home presents no clear separation of work and free time.
“The most challenging (aspect) is not working too many hours a day,” she said. “The first grade teachers were in constant communication from sun up to sundown; we had to set a cut off time so people could have time to breathe.”
And that’s where Peabody comes in.
Carlson has known Peabody, who has been a social worker since 2005, for years after meeting through a friend. She went to her for trusted advice about the current situation and Peabody did a meditation with her.
“Later that day, she said she would be willing to do the same for other teachers in Norton if I thought they’d be responsive to it,” Carlson said. “I asked; teachers came.”
Peabody, the owner of Forgewell Solutions, a private mental health office in East Bridgewater, specializes in treating trauma in adults and she uses meditation frequently in her work, which she says helps participants learn about their feelings and their bodies.
Gaining popularity
Up to 19 staff members have taken part at one time, but the group gains new participants each night with those listening in guided to a peaceful location with positive affirmations. Peabody purposely keeps it the same each night so the participants know what to expect in uncertain times.
“It’s a skill anyone can do and usually have positive results quickly,” she said.
Peabody believes all of us are currently in a traumatic situation.
“We have lost control over our lives, we experienced a sudden and unexpected major change to our lives, we do not know when it will end, we are socially isolated, we are fearful and stressed, we are prevented from physically touching other people, we lost our social and emotional supports, we lost a routine and we feel powerless to protect ourselves,” she said. “The current situation is a mental health crisis in the making.”
This realization during the first week of social distancing prompted her to figure out a way to help. After reaching out to hospitals to try bringing meditation to staff members, she found this opportunity to give back to teachers by offering the sessions free of charge.
“I started doing the meditations to create a space for teachers to go to emotionally let go of their day,” she said. “It is really important to have something consistent to rely on.”
She said she was impressed the teachers were able to convert a physical school to a virtual learning opportunity to quickly.
“I realize that this must have been a monumental amount of work during an incredibly stressful time,” she said. “After talking to a few teachers, I realized that they were suffering.”
“Jenn was one of those teachers who was suffering with stress and anxiety from the new mode of teaching and the transition,” Peabody said.
The two worked on a meditation and Carlson began to feel the positive results.
“I think she actually said, ‘I wish all the teachers could get a meditation.’ I thought about it for a few hours and I thought maybe I could offer the teachers a meditation,” Peabody said. “Jenn did the rest.”
For Carlson, the nightly meditations help her connect with colleagues and herself. As the host, she starts the sessions, which provide five minutes at the beginning for those participating to talk about their days. Because teachers, administrators and staff from all the town’s schools are taking part, she’s connecting with people she normally wouldn’t.
“Personally, it gives us a place to ‘go’ each night, which provides a schedule and consistency,” she said. “Knowing that I will have 15 minutes to listen, breathe and find peace is amazing.”
A calming effect
Like Carlson, Nourse School principal Catherine Luke was sad when Massachusetts schools closed, and the change to her routine, specifically not being able to see her students and staff during daily visits to classrooms, took some getting used to.
“I really enjoy my job, working alongside my staff to support students, and with students to make them the best version of who they are,” she said. “I love my commute time now, but would give it up to be able to get back to school and see all the smiling faces.”
She has taken part in several of Peabody’s sessions now and finds the deep breathing and relaxation practices, which include picturing yourself on a beautiful beach, have a calming effect.
“I found that I am in control of my body,” she said. “I am surprised at how it has a positive effect on me.”
“I also repeat Karen’s mantra: ‘I am loved. I am a good person. I am strong.’ I find myself saying this to myself throughout the day.”
Vincent Cerce, the director of counseling and social emotional learning for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for Norton schools, said the coronavirus pandemic made the challenges of his job “bigger and more complex.”
“Obviously, many of our families were immediately in need of support around basic needs and managing the stress of the shutdown from a financial and mental health perspective,” he said. “I am extremely lucky to have not only wonderful, caring and professional staff, which quickly responded to these challenges, but a group of community members that also stepped up and worked with us to develop systems of support.”
He says the school district focused on ensuring teachers and staff provided direct support for mental health as it developed its distance learning plan, which included checking in, direct instruction and communicating where to find resources.
But like Carlson and other teachers, he’s found himself working more.
“When you are home, it seems like you never shut it off,” he said. “It is too easy to check that email at 10 p.m., or send that text about that idea to a counselor in the middle of dinner. We all have to be careful to remember to shut down in order to re-energize.”
Positive results
So when he heard about the meditations, his first thought was “Why didn’t I think of that?” while crediting Carlson, “a caring and dedicated staff member,” for recognizing that mental health is a vital part of teachers’ lives, too.
“My second thought was what a great way to support our teachers and to remind them that they have to take care of themselves in order to take care of the students,” he said.
He has taken part in Peabody’s sessions and wishes he could do it more often.
“I thought it was a great way to take a moment to slow down, reconnect and focus on the moment,” he said. “This type of thing activity is proven to help people physically and mentally, and I always forget how good I feel after I take part in meditation.”
He says the staff who has used it has appreciated its benefits. For those who would prefer a different outlet, he says the district’s Social Emotional Learning Committee will be working to develop alternative staff mental health and well-being programs.
“The more we can find to promote the physical and mental health of our staff, the better able they will be to support our students and families,” he said. “We all need to find that balance, and I am so thankful to work in a district that understands the importance of good mental health.”
The benefits, echoed by Carlson, Luke and Cerce, are both mental and physical.
Peabody guides the participants to let go of stress by relaxing each part of the body.
“Your body is and emotions are woven so tightly together that they are consistently triggering each other,” Peabody said. “One of the most beneficial outcomes of meditation is learning how to live in a relaxed body.”
Peabody plans to continue through the end of the school year, as long as the teachers are willing, and hopes that everyone is taking care and getting the care they need.
“Please remember these times will end,” she said. “Support each other.”
