PLAINVILLE — For nearly any other month, it would be a bit of bad news for Plainridge Park Casino.
But the $7.7 million in revenue the state’s only slot parlor reported in a shortened July actually looks like it’s part of a promising restart for the state’s gaming industry.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reports that along with the Plainville site, the state’s two other gambling venues — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield — brought in nearly $45.4 million in revenue between July 10 and July 31. Plainridge managed to get a slight jump on the other two by opening July 8.
That total compares to nearly $81 million for the whole month of July in 2019. July 2019 was the first full month all three facilities were up and running, although Plainridge, the first legal gaming venue to open after the state legalized casino gambling, started offering slots in 2015. Plainridge alone reported revenues of $12.5 million in July of 2019.
The slots parlor on Route 1 — along with the other two casinos — had been suffering through months of declining gross gaming revenue, which is the money put into slot machines minus the winnings paid out.
But it had started a modest rebound in the opening months of the year, reporting revenues of $11 million in January. In February of this year, the last full month of operation before shutting down as part of the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Plainridge reported revenues of $11.4 million.
In a shortened March, before public spaces and nonessential businesses were closed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order, Plainridge reported making $4.76 million.
All three venues were closed for all of April, May and June. They reopened as part of Phase 3 of the Baker administration’s reopening plan.
Plainridge, like the other casinos, is operating with restrictions on the number of guests and the types of games offered. Poker, craps and roulette are not allowed in Everett or Springfield, but Plainridge has never offered them.
The three facilities as a group are operating with fewer of their regular gaming positions, according to state officials.
The number of guests has rarely hit half of the occupancy levels.
And the venues are operating under new safety rules. At Plainridge, for example, guests regularly undergo temperature screenings before being allowed entry.
Plainridge and its parent company, Penn Gaming, do not comment on monthly revenue reports.
