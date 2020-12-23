NORTH ATTLEBORO
The only thing Finn George wants for Christmas is for life to return to normal.
After a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, he misses his friends from his second-grade classroom at Martin Elementary School. He wants to take his karate lessons and go ice-skating this winter. He wants to be a 7-year-old boy once again.
But he’s not only worried about himself. He wants that reality for everyone.
And the only person he thinks has enough magic to make that happen is the man at the North Pole: Santa.
So, Christmas presented a cheerful opportunity.
As talks about a potential coronavirus vaccine were on the rise this Thanksgiving, Finn drafted a letter to the jolly old elf, folded it into an envelope addressed to the North Pole and told his mom not to peek.
“Here is what my letter to you says,” Finn wrote in 7-year-old script with 7-year-old spelling errors. “All I want for Christmas is for them to have enough coronavirus vaccines for everyone. Please.”
This week his letter earned a response from the CEO of Pfizer, who produced the first vaccine authorized for distribution in the U.S. alongside German company BioNTech. He said the letter from a child “brimming with compassion and hope” is a reminder of the work the companies do.
Finn’s mother, Bailey Tighe, said she was moved by the empathy and selflessness her son showed.
“Out of everyone in our family, he is the most impacted by this,” Tighe said. “He doesn’t get to do any of the stuff he’s used to.”
Tighe said the family talks a lot about when things will return to “normal,” pointing to the vaccine as a potential solution to the pandemic.
But around Thanksgiving, Finn overheard a news segment that explained how the vaccine would be distributed once approved, prioritizing health care workers, essential employees and those at high risk of the virus, either through exposure or potential consequences.
Finn clung to the realization that, even though this was a breakthrough in the pandemic, there wasn’t enough for everyone. He wrote his letter but told Tighe she couldn’t read it.
She secretly did anyway.
And she was blown away.
It was a letter to Santa, Tighe said, not something Finn ever thought anyone else would see or know about. And still, there was so much compassion. He didn’t ask for anything else.
“I was really proud of him for being so selfless,” she said. “And then it was just emotionally overwhelming that I can’t do anything to help him. He’s always been a super-compassionate kid and a super-empathetic kid. He’s a unicorn that’s so emotionally aware of the world around him.”
Tighe sent it to a few friends in a “proud mama” moment — one of whom had a contact working on the vaccine at Pfizer. The friend asked if she could pass it along. It made it up the chain of command to CEO Albert Bourla’s desk.
“Letters like these — from children brimming with compassion and hope — remind us of why the work we do every day is so important,” Bourla wrote on LinkedIn Tuesday. Alongside was a photo of Finn’s letter and that of another child who asked Pfizer to send a shipment of the vaccine to Santa and his elves at the North Pole.
“To Finn and Callum, who sent these letters, you are kind, compassionate and thoughtful young boys, and I want you to know that we are doing everything we can to help bring hope to people around the world. And we will make sure to take care of Santa and his elves, too,” Bourla said.
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine earned emergency use authorization from the FDA on Dec. 11, with the first doses distributed just days later. It was widely celebrated as a long-awaited breakthrough in the pandemic.
Tighe said Finn is excited that things are on the move. And he played his part.
A response from “Santa” in a letter carefully drafted by Tighe told Finn that while he “doesn’t operate in vaccines, only in toys,” he knows the people working on it and would pass along the message.
And so, he — or in this case, she — did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.