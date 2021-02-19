Coronavirus cases continued a downward spiral this past week for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area.
Eight of the communities, including Attleboro, are now in the state’s yellow zone, indicating the second highest level of infection of the state’s four color-coded categories.
Attleboro had been in the red zone, indicating the highest rate of infection, for 13 consecutive weeks and 15 in total since the state Department of Public Health began categorizing cities and towns in August.
Only the area towns of Plainville and Seekonk remain in the red zone as of Thursday.
The area recorded its highest case per day average of 62.5 and positive test percentage of 9.18 in the week ending Jan. 14. For the week ending Feb. 18, those numbers were down to 26 and 3.78 respectively.
The number of new cases this past week declined to 334, or 99 fewer than were recorded last week.
That’s a drop of 23 percent.
And it’s a drop of 63 percent since the week ending Dec. 10, when 914 new cases were recorded.
That was the highest weekly total so far during the pandemic, which started in March of last year.
From the week ending Dec. 31 through the week ending Jan. 21, all 10 communities were in the red zone.
The number started trending down in the week ending Jan. 28, when Norfolk went yellow.
Norfolk stayed yellow for the week ending Feb. 4 and then in the week ending Feb. 11 it was joined by five more towns: Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Wrentham.
This week Attleboro and Foxboro went yellow.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in The Sun Chronicle area along with at least 241 deaths.
The deaths represent 1.88 percent of the total number of cases.
