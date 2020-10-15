MANSFIELD — On the first day of a return to in-person learning, an individual at the high school has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials confirmed Thursday night.
The individual was not at the school when students returned on Thursday, however.
A statement released by Superintendent Teresa Murphy said the “individual is self-isolating in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, and was not in school when the district began its hybrid learning model Thursday.”
People identified as close contacts to the individual have been sent home from school, Murphy said. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-positive individual for at least 15 minutes.
The statement did not say whether the individual is a student, teacher or some other member of the school community, and would not do so. According to the district’s website, updated Wednesday, however, 20 individuals are currently in quarantine. The individual would be the second member of the school community to test positive for the virus. Another one tested positive last week while schools were in remote-learning mode.
Mansfield schools are “following all Department of Health protocols, and will continue to closely monitor the situation and notify families if any additional actions need to be taken,” Thursday’s statement said.
Murphy urged families and residents to remain vigilant about social distancing, wearing masks when in public and practicing proper hygiene.
“If you or your child are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, please stay home and get a COVID-19 test. Testing can be done either through your primary healthcare provider or at one of the testing sites located throughout the state,” the statement said.
It also urged residents to check the school district website for updated information.
As of this week, students who opted for the hybrid model were to return for two days of in-person learning. Cohort A returned Thursday and Cohort B was to return Friday.
Masks are required for all students and classrooms have been equipped with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and tissues to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Students and staff are being asked to conduct a daily self-check for COVID-19 symptoms.
The school department announced on Thursday that the grounds of all of the towns schools would be closed to the general public “from dawn to dusk.”
Truckloads of nonessential furniture were removed from classrooms and put into off-site storage in order to free up space and ensure social distancing in classrooms. Rugs were also removed.
Drinking fountains will not be accessible. Water bottle fill stations will be available for students and staff.
Tents have been set up at the high school and middle school for mask breaks, weather permitting.
Assigned seating will be mandatory in all classrooms and on the bus.
