Attleboro Industrial Museum
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum is planning to reopen.

 sun chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum will re-open to the public on Thursday, director Carleton Legg said.

The announcement Friday comes after steadily declining coronavirus case numbers in Attleboro and statewide.

“The Museum will resume our Thursday and Friday hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.” Legg said. “We will adhere to the health and safety standards for museums provided by the state of Massachusetts.”

Legg said he hopes to see people coming through the doors, but safely.

“Hope you will stop by for a visit, of course following the social distancing, mask wearing and capacity limitations,” he said.

