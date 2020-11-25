North Attleboro High School’s Brendan McHugh attempts to out maneuver Attleboro High’s Desmond Woodson (50) and Ethan Cameron (5) during the 2018 Thanksgiving Day game at Tozier-Cassidy Field at Attleboro High. Woodson came up with the tackle on this play, but North defeated Attleboro 20-7. The two teams were set to take part in their 100th match-up Thursday, but the coronavirus pandemic has canceled this year’s annual game.
Attleboro’s Nick Evans won the Balfour Trophy for defensive player of the game while North’s Tyler DeMattio won the offensive player of the game Balfour Trophy in 2018. North Attleboro defeated Attleboro 20-7 in that game.
Attleboro High School defeated North Attleboro 34-21 in the 95th annual Thanksgiving Day football game at Community Field in North Attleboro in 2015. Attleboro's Brian Letrouneau, left, and Brendan Nunes won the Balfour Trophy for best defensive and offensive players.
After 15 years at North Attleboro High School, the Hilda trophy made it's way back to Attleboro High School in 2008 during a Lions Club luncheon honoring the captains and coaches of the Attleboro football team. The revolving trophy goes to the winner of the North Attleboro/Attleboro high school Thanksgiving Day game. Photo taken December 9, 2008.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. Attleboro High’s QB Jason Weir outruns North’s Alexander McCoy (2) and Jacob Silva (33) to score the second touchdown for the AHS bringing the score to 13-0.
Disappointed Attleboro coaches and fans, including head coach Jim Cassidy, second from right, lament after losing to North Attleboro 13-12 in the 1973 Thanksgiving Day game at Community Field. This game was Cassidy's final game as coach.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. Attleboro’s Michael Strachan (7) fends off North’s Jacob Silva (33).
Attleboro High School head football coach Jim Cassidy, second from right, and his assistant coaches figure out their next move with Attleboro player Mike Bassis with 29 seconds left in the 1973 Thanksgiving Day game against North Attleboro at Community Field. North beat Attleboro 13-12 thanks to the 52-yard touchdown run by Paul LaCasse.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. Attleboro’s defense tackles North’s QB Tyler DeMattio.
North Attleboro’s Paul Lacasse (8) makes his famous 52-yard run at Community Field to score the winning touchdown with only seconds left on the game clock in the 1973 Attleboro High vs. North Attleboro Thanksgiving Day matchup. North won, 13-12. The holiday rivalry began in 1921.
Attleboro High School marching band drum major Michaela Goodman keeps an eye on the 2015 game, the 95th, between Attleboro and North Attleboro. Attleboro won, 34-21, at Community Field in North Attleboro.
Attleboro High School defeated North Attleboro 34-21 in the 95th annual Thanksgiving Day football game at Community Field in North Attleboro in 2015. North's Kyle Gaumond catches a Chad Peterson pass to score a touchdown.
Attleboro High School defeated North Attleboro 34-21 in the 95th annual Thanksgiving Day football game in 2015 at Community Field in North Attleboro. Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan gets an ice water dousing at the conclusion of the game.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. North Attleboro senior Charles Limoges performs with the rest of the band during halftime.
After 15 years at North Attleboro High School, the Hilda trophy made it's way back to Attleboro High School during a 2008 Lions Club luncheon honoring the captains and coaches of the Attleboro football team. The revolving trophy goes to the winner of the North Attleboro/Attleboro high school Thanksgiving Day game. Photo taken on December 9, 2008.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. North Attleboro sophomore color guard member Isaac Eliason performs with the rest of the band during half time.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. Attleboro players and fans celebrate the first touchdown of the game made by Michael Strachan.
North Attleboro football players break the banner as they enter the field. Attleboro High School defeated North Attleboro 34-21 in the 95th annual Thanksgiving Day football game in 2015 at Community Field in North Attleboro.
The Hilda Trophy, a revolving trophy given to the winning team each Thanksgiving day, is held up by Attleboro players following Attleboro’s 34-21 victor in the 95th annual Thanksgiving Day football game at Community Field in North Attleboro in 2015.
Several fans get a bird's eye view of the historic Thanksgiving Day game in 1973 in which North Attleboro beat Attleboro, 13-12, at Community Field thanks to the 52-yard touchdown run by North's Paul Lacasse with only seconds remaining in the game. More than 7,500 fans lined the field.
North Attleboro High School hosted the 99th meeting of the annual rival turkey day football game against Attleboro High in 2019 at Community Field. North’s Jared Penta hugged by a teammate after Penta scored his team’s one and only touchdown of the game.
