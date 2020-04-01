ATTLEBORO -- The Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro is one of the newer faith-based organizations in the area.
But it's in the right place at the right time.
Zesham Muhammad, a member of the center's board, said the center is donating 500 surgical masks to the city's police department.
Muhammad, who works for a retail chain, said a friend he knew through business had the blue fabric masks he was seeking to donate. "They are very hard to get," he said.
"I sent our mayor a message on Facebook," Muhammad, a city resident, said. Mayor Paul Heroux responded that that the police department needed them most.
"We are very appreciative of the donation," Heroux said Wednesday. "The Islamic Center has been a very good community partner on this and other occasions."
"This is a time we need everyone to step up," Heroux said.
The Islamic Center, the first in the greater Attleboro area, opened in October at 272 County St. in what used to be a chiropractor’s office. It's next to Nimiroski Insurance Agency.
