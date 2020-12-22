For many area Catholics, Christmas truly begins with attendance at midnight Mass.
The candles, decorations and ancient carols are part of a beloved tradition as is the Gospel reading of the Nativity story from St. Luke: “While they were there, the time came for her to have her child, and she gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.”
This year, however, midnight Mass may not be an option for every family or in every parish.
At some churches registrations for Christmas Masses, including midnight services, are full or nearly so. At others, there is no Mass at midnight, but additional Masses have been added on Christmas Eve — the “vigil” of Christmas — or on Christmas Day to accommodate Catholics who wish to attend a holiday Mass while keeping to social-distancing rules.
North Attleboro’s Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, which encompasses the congregations of St. Mary’s, St. Mark’s and Sacred Heart churches, is among those that will not offer a midnight Mass.
The reasons are logistical as well as theological. The pastor, the Rev. Rodney Thibault, points out that a reason that, historically, a Mass at midnight was celebrated was that Catholics were once required to fast 12 hours before receiving Holy Communion. For many years, however, that period of abstinence has been just an hour before.
In addition, the new Roman Missal of 2010, which guides Catholic worship, no longer refers to “midnight Mass,” but rather to “Mass during the night.” He adds, “Even the Holy Father does not keep the tradition as the Mass at the Vatican is not at 12 midnight but rather at 7:30 p.m.”
There are practical considerations, too, Thibault said in an email.
“Due to the current restrictions and the necessity to have ushers available to ensure social distancing rules are followed and the fact that it is difficult at that hour to get capable and willing people to help, the decision was made to keep the times to when people would be available.”
Not all Protestant churches offer formal services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and many remain closed due to the pandemic. But All Saints Anglican Church in Attleboro, for example, will offer in-person services at 4 (also live-streamed) and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And one of the area’s largest evangelical congregations, Waters Church in North Attleboro, has scheduled services on Dec. 23 at 4 and 6 p.m. as well as on Dec. 24 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Christmas is a holy day of obligation for faithful Catholics, one on which the church requires attendance at Mass, just as it does on Sunday. But, during the coronavirus pandemic, bishops in the Archdiocese of Boston and the Diocese of Fall River have suspended the Sunday obligation for Mass attendance and that goes for Christmas as well.
Nearly all Catholic churches will be live-streaming their holiday services. The Fall River Diocese emphasizes that, “All of the established safety measures for attending Mass will be strictly enforced. Congregants are required to wear a mask for the entire Mass unless unable because of a medical condition or if under the age of two, and a distance of six-feet will separate seating except for members of the same household.”
Still, some churches in the area have scheduled the traditional Mass that will begin as Christmas Eve becomes Christmas Day. (Parishioners should check their church’s website for details or to register, the diocese urges.)
In Attleboro, St. John the Evangelist will celebrate a Mass at midnight. Its partner in the Catholic Community of Attleboro, St. Vincent DePaul Parish, will offer Masses during the day — including one in Portuguese at 8 a.m. and a Spanish Mass at 11:30 a.m.
There will also be midnight Masses at St. Mary’s in Foxboro, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Seekonk and St. Mary’s in Norton. At the Plainville Wrentham Catholic Collaborative, St. Mary’s Parish in Wrentham will host the “Mass during the night” at midnight this year while there will be vigil and Christmas Day Masses at St. Martha’s in Plainville in addition to those at St. Mary’s.
And, of course, there will be a midnight Mass at the chapel of the National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette on Park Street in Attleboro.
Also, the Fall River Diocese says to “to keep in mind that the Church’s celebration of Christmas does not end on Christmas Day but continues for eight days, ending on January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God.” During that time, weekend Masses, for example, “would serve well those who want to include participating in Mass in-person within their Christmas observance but have concerns about the risks of being in a larger crowd.”
