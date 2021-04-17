It took nine months after the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in March 2020 to produce a vaccine aimed at stemming the tide.
With cases and deaths multiplying at a rapid pace, nine months sounds like a long time. But it was actually done in record time thanks to the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed,” which funded and cleared the regulatory path for drug companies.
Usually vaccines take years to develop. Before the COVID-19 vaccine, the quickest was for the mumps. That took four years.
The Pfizer vaccine gained emergency approval by the Food and Drug administration on Dec.11 and the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use on Dec. 17. And with that, hope was restored to millions worldwide that life as it was once known would return.
A third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson would come along two months later, on Feb. 27.
By Dec. 11 there had been 294,320 coronavirus deaths recorded in the United States and 15,792,384 cases, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. In Massachusetts, those numbers were 11,010 deaths and 269,929 cases, respectively, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The disease had rampaged across the state and nation but, because of vaccines, there was finally hope that the mask would be a thing of the past, families and friends would be able to gather again and most importantly, the reign of death, which greatly affected those over the age of 60, would be over.
But it was not soon enough for many.
By April 14, deaths nationwide soared to 564,387, a 92 percent increase over the December numbers and cases almost doubled to 31,423,436, a 99 percent increase. In Massachusetts, the number of deaths rose to 17,082, a 55 percent increase, and cases hit 624,666, a 131 percent increase over the December numbers.
****
Getting the vaccine from production facilities into the arms of the most vulnerable didn’t go smoothly at first.
People like Attleboro resident Donald Smith, 71, had a hard time making an appointment due to a crush of others seeking the same and a lack of vaccine, which added to the daily stress of trying to avoid the disease.
Coronavirus is especially dangerous to someone his age.
The most recent statistics from DPH show that 85 percent of all coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts occur among people over the age of 60. Their coronavirus death rate is about 10 percent compared to the statewide average of 2.72 percent.
“It wasn’t easy,” Smith said of procuring the life-protecting vaccination. “I had a very difficult time getting started.”
Smith said he got on lists at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, but the lists were long.
To date, neither has given him an appointment.
He had little luck going online with the pharmacies.
There was too much competition.
“Every time I went to the CVS site I would get ‘fully booked,’ ” he said. “After a few times doing that, I just gave up.”
Smith said he’s spent most of his life without a computer, which put him at a disadvantage.
“I’d rather just call someone and make an appointment,” he said.
Many seniors are less savvy about computer use than the younger generations who have grown up with them since birth, and that made it harder for the older people.
Smith was one of those trying to book an appointment with Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro online a couple of weeks ago when the hospital’s website crashed and he got cut off.
Overall, it was a frustrating experience, he said.
“For the seniors, they didn’t make it an easy process,” Smith said. “Especially if they are not used to going to a computer and navigating around a site.”
He said he tried the 2-1-1 call center as well, which was the first adjustment by Gov. Charlie Baker to make it easier for seniors.
That went into effect on Feb. 4.
But there were problems with that, too.
When they called back, sometimes the phone would identify the caller as “potential spam” which made Smith reluctant to pick up the phone.
He was finally able to book an appointment at Sturdy in late March when “a nice lady” called him, apparently in a follow-up to the crashed site debacle.
And now he’s scheduled to get his second shot on April 28.
Some seniors, like Attleboro resident Everilda Fournier, 77, got a lucky break when her doctor managed to get some vaccine and gave her the first shot.
But then the luck ran out.
The second dose would not be available through her doctor.
With the online help of her daughter, she got an appointment at a vaccination site in Chicopee, a distance of about 100 miles, or two hours.
“I hear too many people had a problem,” she said.
It was no easier for those trying to help the seniors at Attleboro’s Council on Aging, to which many frustrated seniors turned.
Director Melissa Tucker said the COA would constantly get calls from seniors thinking perhaps it had an “inside track” for registration, that was not available to the general public, but that was not the case.
It was just as difficult for COA personnel, she said.
COA outreach workers Marybeth Lynch and Deanna Canada wore their fingertips by constantly hitting the “refresh” button on their computers trying to worm their way into the vaccination system.
“We just kept hitting the refresh button, but we didn’t get a single person registered,” Canada said.
Before improvements were made, they managed to get only one senior registered for a vaccination.
But, alas, things have gotten better.
Since the “pre-registration system” at the state website was put in place on March 12, the COA has been able to register 312 seniors as of last week.
And it’s expected that number will continue to go up.
****
That it was hard to get an appointment should not have been a surprise to anyone.
In Massachusetts, there are 1,636,743 people who are 60 years old and older, according to figures provided by DPH.
To break it down further, there are 795,173 over the age of 70 and 293,439 over the age of 80.
Vaccine started to arrive on Dec. 14 when 5,850 were shipped to four hospitals in the state for the vaccination of staff members.
Another 17 hospitals got 53,625 doses on Dec. 15, all headed for the arms of doctors, nurses and other hospital workers.
After that, they were administered to nursing home residents, staff and first responders.
By Christmas Eve, 146,675 doses had been shipped to Massachusetts, according to DPH.
It sounds like a lot, but it wasn’t.
Vaccine supplies were low.
The federal government was parceling them out all over the nation.
After the Christmas Eve shipment, the doses went down every week, hitting a low point of 18,450 in the week ending Jan. 14.
Then, slowly but surely, the supply started edging up in the week ending Jan. 21, with 52,225 doses.
And by Feb. 4, the weekly shipment reached 112,550 doses for a total of 618,850 since December.
Still, it wasn’t enough.
On Feb. 1 those 75 and older could start to register for shots, if only they could.
They were the top priority in Phase Two of the vaccine rollout.
But even the most recent shipment of 112,550 doses was not nearly enough to vaccinate those most threatened by coronavirus, who were further hobbled by a lack of computer skills.
****
On Feb. 9, the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs gave Massachusetts an “F” for its rollout effort in an article titled “Massachusetts Vaccine Report Card,” written by Graham Allison and Hugo Yen.
They were blunt in their appraisal.
“That Massachusetts has been stumbling in its attempt to meet the challenge posed by COVID-19 is not news,” they said. “Many readers may, however, be surprised when they see the Massachusetts Report Card below. Among the 50 states in the union, on three of the four key performance measures, Massachusetts is currently earning an F.”
Those measures were “deaths per capita — F,” “vaccinations per capita — F,” “vaccinations as a percent of doses available — F” and “months to finish vaccination of eligibles — D.”
But since then things have gotten better.
The Belfer Center and The Boston Globe now co-author a weekly analysis and the latest grade issued on April 13 was a “B.”
And it’s actually been a B since Feb. 23 when it moved up from a C.
The analysis published on April 13 said progress was “encouraging” and the state appears to be on the verge of getting an even better grade.
The authors said the state’s death rate is holding it back from a better grade.
Here’s the latest analysis authored by the Globe’s editorial board.
“By most measures, the state’s vaccination rollout remains ahead of the rest of the nation,” the authors said. “Massachusetts is using most of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it receives, and a greater percentage of its adult population has been vaccinated than in all but a handful of states.”
But there are signs of improvement in the critical death category.
“Over the last week, though, there has been some movement in the one measure where the state has lagged: the death rate,” the authors said. “The movement hasn’t been enough to change the state’s grade in the vaccine rollout scorecard developed by the Globe editorial board and Harvard’s Belfer Center, which has been a B since late February, but it’s an encouraging sign.”
Meanwhile, Yen told The Sun Chronicle in an email that he and Allison “took a big-picture approach to grading the 50 states, so we haven’t done deep dives on problems in each state,” he said after being asked about specific problems in Massachusetts.
However, Massachusetts and other states that had problems early on, have made adjustments to handle the massive online traffic of those seeking vaccination appointments, he said.
“But for your questions … other states (and MA now) have websites that can handle spikes in requests,” Yen said.
But taking some measures beforehand could have helped the state to avoid problems.
“Launching the pre-registration system earlier would have been helpful, especially for reducing the challenges posed by insufficient appointments (having to constantly refresh, checking back constantly, unnecessarily increasing web traffic, etc.),” he said. “Another possibility is to have used the vaccine hotline to proactively call eligible populations back in January to help with preregistration.”
****
As of April 14, Massachusetts was the third highest in deaths per capita or the number of deaths for every 100,000 people, according to an analysis by The New York Times.
New Jersey was number one in deaths at 281 per capita and New York was second at 261 deaths per captita.
The lowest was Hawaii, at 33 deaths per capita.
Some better statistics include the following.
Massachusetts ranked ninth in the percentage of doses given in regard to the number received at 85.68 percent, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Hampshire was first at 97.2 percent.
Alabama was last at 63.33 percent.
And the state ranked 47th lowest in its positive test rate at 2.7 percent.
Idaho was first at 21.6 percent and California was 51st at 1.5 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
Overall, as of April 15, Massachusetts has recorded 17,087 confirmed coronavirus deaths.
With 626,550 confirmed cases that means 2.72 percent of all cases end in death.
On Feb. 9, when the state got its F, that percentage was 2.85, so it’s been heading in the right direction.
And recently there was more good news.
For the week ending April 10, deaths statewide plummeted by 50 percent from the week ending April 3, falling from 192 to 96.
This week, deaths have averaged 10.5 per day, which means they are on track to fall to 74 if the numbers hold.
The worst week for deaths was the week ending April 25, 2020 when 1,170 were recorded.
The second worse week came on the week ending Jan. 9, when 562 deaths were recorded.
That same week also saw the greatest number of cases at 39,946, which was more than twice as many as the previous high in the week ending April 25.
But the death rate was just 1.4 percent that week, which was big improvement over numbers earlier in the pandemic.
In the week ending April 25, there were 16,976 cases and 1,170 deaths, which created a death rate of 6.89 percent.
So it appears deaths are declining.
That’s true in nursing homes as well, which at one time accounted for about 65 percent of all deaths.
In the week ending Oct. 21, that percentage was 64.47 and it had been rising steadily all year.
After that date the percentage has been falling steadily and now it’s at 51.86 percent.
One of worst weeks for nursing homes was the week ending June 3 when 406 of the 606 deaths statewide, or 67 percent, were in nursing homes.
On May 28 in that week, 82 out of 93, or 88 percent of deaths statewide, were in nursing homes.
But lately, thanks to vaccinations that’s all changed.
Out of the 96 deaths in the week ending April 10, just 21 or 22 percent were in nursing homes.
But deaths in the age group 60 and up continue to be a problem.
For a two-week period ending April 10, 217 of the 256 deaths recorded statewide or 85 percent were among those over the age of 60.
Meanwhile, only 2,998 of the 29,906 cases during that period, or 10 percent, were among persons over the age of 60.
Those numbers mean that 7.2 percent of those over the age of 60 who contracted coronavirus during that period died from the disease.
The death percentage for the statewide population including all age groups (17,034 deaths out of 618,054 cases) as of the week ending April 10, was 2.75 percent. The most recent number, as previously stated, is 2.72 percent.
****
So now things are looking up with supplies of vaccine increasing.
For the week ending Jan. 21, the number of doses delivered was 52,225.
And the week ending Jan. 28, the doses hit 107,525. The following week they crept up to 112,550.
After that doses kept increasing jumping to 167,220 by the week ending Feb. 20
The following week doses more than doubled to 364,140.
All of that meant more and more appointments were being made and more and more shots were administered.
In the last month, from the week ending March 20 to the week ending April 10, 2,373,440 doses of vaccine were delivered to the state, according to DPH.
That’s an average of 593,360 each week for the last four weeks.
As of April 15, 27.5 percent or 1,916,830 of the state’s 6,964,382 residents had been fully vaccinated.
One slight setback is the “pause” in using of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ordered by the FDA and CDC due to concerns about a potential blood clotting side effect which may affect some people.
But the number of cases is extremely small, just six out of 6.8 million.
And it’s not certain if the vaccine is responsible.
In Massachusetts, the J&J vaccine has been used to vaccinate 200,423 people, or about 4.1 percent of those who have gotten shots so far.
The big advantage of the J&J vaccine is that only one shot is required.
At any rate, the 27.5 percent number was calculated using all the entire state population of 6,964,382 which includes those who are ineligible for vaccination, or those under the age of 16.
If only the number of eligible residents, which is 5,837,971, is used the percentage bumps up to 32.8 percent.
And that percentage is a little low because DPH includes 15-year-olds in its fourth age group of 15-19, which means the percent of those who have gotten a shot in the eligible category is a little higher.
****
So with doses increasing, the vaccination process has greatly improved. But what will happen on April 19 when anyone, aged 16 and up, become eligible which will equal about another 1 million people?
It may not be as bad as some think.
First of all, the pre-registration system implemented by the state on March 12 has made registrations easier.
And Kate Reilly, spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Command Center, said steps have been taken to further enhance the system.
“By the end of this week, seven regional collaborative locations will have been added to the preregistration system, with more regional collaboratives being added in the weeks ahead,” she said in an email. “The administration will continue to make improvements to the system in the weeks ahead, to make the process even easier as more people become eligible.”
As of Thursday, 1,916,830 residents of the state had been fully vaccinated.
After subtracting that number from the 5,837,971 or all those 16 and up, we’re left with 3,921,141.
Another 2,917,816 have gotten the first of two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines which both require two.
When the first shot is delivered an appointment is made for the second, so those people are presumably booked.
Subtracting that number from the 3,921,141 leaves 1,003,325 who need to get booked for shots.
The 1 million are a lot of people, but far fewer than when state began its vaccination program in January.
And the younger generation, who make up the majority of the un-vaccinated, may not be in a rush.
At least that’s the impression a reporter got who interviewed five young parents watching their kids play at Capron Park one day this week.
One 29-year-old who gave her name as Kristen said she works at a nursing home but she’s not planning to get vaccinated — at least not immediately.
“I’m one of those for now,” she said.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old who gave her name as Kayla said she’s already pre-registered.
“I just put my name in and am waiting to see what happens,” she said.
With that attitude and improvements made by the state, things may go better, but only time will tell.
Others said they’ve already been vaccinated because of the jobs they hold.
One worked at Sturdy another was in the food industry.
Kayla said she’s getting the vaccine, not so much because she’s concerned about the illness, but because she wants to avoid any potential travel or other restrictions.
“I want to travel and enjoy my life,” she said.
So do we all.
