It continues to be a struggle to fill jobs in the Attleboro area, especially positions that require certain skills.
Area job recruiters and employment agencies say it's been a challenge to fill job openings of many businesses, mirroring the situation around the country.
A chief reason given is the pandemic, but the roots go beyond the coronavirus.
For now, it's definitely a job seekers market, with supply and demand in workers favor.
"There is a big problem finding workers in all industries," said Holly Hill-Batista of MassHire Bristol, which oversees the Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River MassHire Career Centers. "Lots of front line jobs are going unfilled and many mid-skill jobs are unfilled because employers are not finding the 'right' candidates.
It's been a "serious problem" for at least six months, she said.
"The MassHire system is working closely with employers to dig deeper into their individual circumstances to help fill their needs with the smaller number of candidates that are actively seeking employment," Hill-Batista said. "We are hoping that by making progress on an individual level we can scale up our assistance for employers that are desperately seeking employees."
Others in the employment realm find the same situation.
"People are very hard to find in all fields," said Richard King of Employment Partners of North Attleboro.
King said the situation stems to the start of COVID nearly two years ago, and he attributes it to a few factors.
"The fear of COVID and the stimulus package of money that people received," King said.
The federal government until September was giving state governments enough money to increase unemployment pay by $300 a week for individuals out of work.
That created a big incentive for people to not seek work just as the economy started heating up, officials say.
On top of that, many found they could survive without a job and enjoyed their time home. Many others decided they wanted to look for a job in a different field and could get paid more.
The percentage of U.S. workers leaving their jobs is historically high, officials say.
As with other employment representatives, King said he isn't exactly sure how the situation can be resolved.
They agree it's going to take time regardless of what steps are taken by businesses and state and federal governments to better balance the job and labor markets.
Jack Lank, head of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce that serves most area towns and cities, has been trying to help businesses desperate for employees.
"Most of our member companies are having trouble finding not only qualified employees, but general help as well," Lank said. "Hospitality is probably the biggest sector that is having trouble finding employees. Most of our manufacturing companies are short staffed and are constantly advertising for workers at all skilled levels. Retail is another sector that is struggling to find seasonal workers for this holiday season.
The problem began a couple months after the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"When companies were forced to close, people were being furloughed or laid off and able to collect unemployment and the extra payments from the government," Lank said. "A lot of people were making as much as or almost as much as they were going to work every day."
Lank and others are puzzled how many former workers are staying afloat now.
"Now that the stimulus checks have stopped and some folks have run out of unemployment benefits, we don’t know how they are surviving and paying their bills," Lank said. "A big question we are all asking is where did everyone go? Why are they not applying for the thousands of open positions available in every sector?"
Many companies are advertising job openings on online sites such as Zip Recruiter, Indeed, SimplyHired, Lank said, adding his chamber has a job board on its website it encourages members to post jobs on.
"I wish we had a crystal ball to find the answer to the worker shortage," Lank said. "Almost every human resource manager that we have spoken to tell us that more than half of the applications that they receive, the applicants don’t show up for the interview, don’t return calls."
Lank speculates some are applying for jobs to fulfill an unemployment compensation requirement that they have to prove they are actively seeking employment, or they are using the job offers to negotiate more pay or benefits from their current employers.
One of the biggest employers in the area, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, no surprise given its size and the health care field being most affected by the pandemic, has found itself on the hunt for workers.
"Filling jobs has been challenging," said Carolyn Ross, the hospital's chief human resources officer. "The current economy is impacting entry level positions all the way up through certain management roles."
Sturdy's most acute needs are nurses, nursing assistants, emergency department techs, laboratory employees, case managers, medical assistants, food service workers, and receptionists.
"This has been an increasing problem, particularly over the last year, or so. Really, some of it predates the pandemic, as there have been known shortages of skilled people to fill many healthcare positions, such as nursing and laboratory," Ross said. "Schools just haven’t been able to turn out enough people to fill all of the openings. It has become significantly worse due to the pandemic.
Employees are suffering "burnout," she said.
"It has been a very long haul from March of 2020 to now," Ross said. "Many of our employees have worked extraordinarily hard through this period of time and, unfortunately, the challenges of the pandemic are not behind us. It feels somewhat like you’ve just run three marathons and now we’re asking people to run another one. We deeply appreciate everything our existing employees have all done, but that only goes so far when the challenges continue."
That's where increased pay and benefits come in that many businesses have been forced to offer to land workers.
"We have increased our pay rates recently in many areas, to meet the increasing demand. We are offering substantial sign-on bonuses for many positions and are increasing our employee referral bonus program," Ross said, adding the hospital has a competitive benefit plan including a pension plan, and has recently added an emergency backup childcare program and a student loan reimbursement program.
"We are pulling out all the stops to find candidates and are working to hire and onboard them as quickly and effectively as possible," Ross said. "We have held several very successful hiring events and are planning more for after the New Year."
Area vocational schools say they are striving to prepare students to enter a multitude of fields with needed skills, including the health field.
"Area businesses, particularly in the critical manufacturing, healthcare, and information technology fields continue to experience skills gaps that predate the outbreak of the global pandemic," said Holly McClanan, assistant superintendent at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton that serves many area students.
Each of the fields require specialized skills, industry-recognized credentials, and/or requirements for post-secondary training or education, McClanan said.
Such jobs include welding, sheet metal work, precision machining, medical assistants, practical nurses, registered nurses, and network and cybersecurity specialists, the school says.
"The skills gap has developed over many years, and the reasons vary by industry. Certainly, the large number of retirements as the baby boomers have left the workforce created excess vacancies, particularly in manufacturing," McClanan said. "That skills gap is amplified by a lack of access to high-quality career technical education either at the high school or post-secondary technical institute level. Demand for vocational education has outpaced capacity at many vocational schools in our region and across the state, often resulting in huge waiting lists."
The state, however, has made significant investments in vocational technical education at both the high school and post-secondary levels to increase the number of skilled workers entering the workforce in critical industries.
At Southeastern, the school has received grant money to update its precision machine equipment, build a clinical simulation laboratory used by its high school and post-secondary medical assisting students and post-secondary practical nursing students, and update and expand HVAC and electricity programs.
"We work with our area businesses to ensure our curriculum aligns with their needs," McClanan said. "We partner with them to develop co-operative education opportunities and clinical placements so that our students get real-world, customer-facing experience that prepares them to enter the workforce."
Area public schools, with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) programs, are also working to bridge the skills gap.
