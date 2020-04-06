ATTLEBORO — Janice Williams, who survived polio early in life and became one of the city’s first and fiercest advocates for the disabled, is seriously ill with coronavirus at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Her longtime friend and significant other, Daniel West, 81, said Monday that she’s near death.
Williams, 71, was 6 when she was stricken with polio, which affected the use of her left leg for the rest of her life. West said she had to wear a brace and use a cane from her earliest years.
Lately, she’s had to use a walker after a hip replacement on her right side.
“She’s a tough lady and survived polio, but this coronavirus came along and took her down,” he said.
West said there doesn’t seem to be much hope for her survival.
“The doctors are not giving me much encouragement,” he said. “It’s very, very difficult. We were very, very close and shared a lot of things.”
West said he does not know how Williams contracted the virus, but she was recently released from a nursing home.
She first made a name for herself when she ran for an at-large city council seat in 1989 and sued to stop a candidate’s forum scheduled to take place at South Attleboro’s American Legion Post 312.
She, along with Kathleen Simpson and Rachel Shaw, won a temporary injunction from a Superior Court judge to stop the forum because the hall was inaccessible to those in wheelchairs or who were otherwise physically unable to get into it.
At the time, Williams said the publicity would help the disabled, and it did.
The post pledged to install a $9,000 lift to make its hall accessible, according to a Sun Chronicle story.
“I think the level of awareness here went right through the ceiling and that is invaluable,” Williams told a Sun Chronicle reporter.
The restraining order forced the post to move the forum into the parking lot.
Williams was later named chair of the city’s new council on handicapped affairs and often found herself embroiled in disputes because of her aggressive advocacy.
One time she and Simpson were at odds with other members of the council over a protest planned at the South Attleboro MBTA station. Williams believed the MBTA was not doing enough to make the new station accessible.
Another time she proposed the immediate implementation of a plan to inspect local buildings for accessibility and to monitor construction of new buildings, but fellow commissioners voted to study the matter first.
And when Gov. Michael Dukakis threatened to cut aid for handicapped people in 1990, Williams said she intended to write him a letter and take stronger action if needed.
“I’ll pitch a tent on Boston Common, if I have to,” she told a Sun Chronicle reporter.
She and Simpson resigned from the commission after they ran into difficulty with then-building inspector Frank Zarek, who they believed did not fully support the new monitoring program.
“If we can’t have the support of the building inspection department, I think we’re dead in the water,” Williams said.
West, who said he met Williams through the match.com website and described her in her earlier years as “drop dead gorgeous,” said her legacy is an important part of city history.
“She became quite an advocate for the disabled,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.