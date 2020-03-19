Michael Burns called an unemployment hotline Wednesday to find out the status of his jobless claim.
What he got was a recording explaining that, due to the high volume of inquiries related to the coronavirus, the state could not take his call.
He was directed to go online and sign up for a call back.
When he did that, he was told the call back system was not working.
Finally, Burns, who says he is media savvy, tweeted a direct message to the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Twitter account about his situation and someone called him.
He said he was told the system is being overwhelmed because of job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that there are not enough workers to take the calls. But he adds that he was also told his claim would be expedited.
Nearly 20,000 people inquired about unemployment benefits on Monday alone, more than for the entire month of February, The Boston Globe reported.
Burns said the situation should be addressed immediately, even if it means hiring more state workers to process the claims. With the loss of jobs, people are in a tough position, he stressed.
“It’s complete mayhem and it’s scary too,” Burns said, adding that some people are “barely able to make ends meet.”
A spokesman for the state could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Burns, a Weymouth resident, said he goes to Mass at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro regularly and is praying for people.
Locally, public officials such as Mayor Paul Heroux and state Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said they have not been informed yet of any companies in the area laying workers off.
However, they said they know the economy is taking a beating from the virus and they also know hard times are coming.
Hawkins and Poirier said the Legislature provided a small bit of help by voting to waive the waiting period for becoming eligible for unemployment benefits.
They also said financial help is available for companies.
In Washington, money has been authorized for the Small Business Administration to give out business loans, and a $1 trillion stimulus package, including direct payments to taxpayers, is under consideration.
In North Attleboro, Economic Development Director Lyle Pirnie said he has not heard of any local layoffs yet.
He said the town’s website links to programs for business, including nattleboro.com/board-of-health/pages/business-support.49.
He also said businesses can email him at lpirnie@nattleboro.com.
In one bit of good news, Burns got a second call from the state later in the day Thursday. He was told his 9-week-old claim had been approved and he would be getting a check for back payments.
